Lombard, IL

The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in Lombard

Chicago Food King

I love Ramen and I feel that I have found my favorite Ramen in all of Illinois that I will now share with my readers.

The name is Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai in Lombard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HG8qU_0hsLPQdA00
Spicy Miso RamenPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The moment you walk through the door you are greeted as royalty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4areSG_0hsLPQdA00
outside restaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

There are only six locations that serve this style of Ramen. These locations are in Illinois and California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pbOu_0hsLPQdA00
Spicy Miso RamenPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The intense labor to make the special broth that goes into these Ramen dishes is awe-inspiring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDlIx_0hsLPQdA00
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The noodles are all handmade there is a video playing in the restaurant showing how the whole process is done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vnKmZ_0hsLPQdA00
Chastu pork BowlPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I have tried many things on their menu; everything is a 10 out of 10, in quality, and taste.

My go-to Ramen is the spicy miso Ramen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22TroD_0hsLPQdA00
gyozaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

They are also known for their juicy fried chicken that can’t be paired with rice. The chicken is super tender and juicy absolutely delicious

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCfut_0hsLPQdA00
Juicy Fried chicken rice bowlPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My Ramen had such a robust flavor. I could taste the bone broth in the pork belly was so tender. The noodles were perfectly springy which shows how fresh they were.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0sAe_0hsLPQdA00
HistoryPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I have tried Ramen all over the country; this is the best I’ve ever had in the states.

Trade their Gyoza for an appetizer. The Gyoza is pan-fried and it was absolutely delicious and perfectly cooked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RhKnb_0hsLPQdA00
Front Host StandPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The restaurant is also very clean it has a see-through kitchen where you could see all of the cooks preparing your dishes.

While I was dining with them when they first opened around 11 AM. I noticed that they started to get busy and have a pretty popular takeout. I would say to get there early if possible because I could imagine this place can get very busy.

This is one of the rare times that I will ever award a 10 out of 10 ratings. I will say truly make this a priority to go check them out there that’s good.

Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ramen# kitakata ramen ban nai# Lombard# Restaurant Review# Chicago Food King

Comments / 2

Published by

Food Blogger, Food Photographer, Restaurant Reviewer. Follow Me on Instagram under ChicagoFoodKing. Also, Check out and follow my BRAND NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL Link in bio

Wood Dale, IL
6378 followers

More from Chicago Food King

Lisle, IL

Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, IL

I was in the Naperville area and had a taste for a deli sandwich. I looked on the yelp app to see what was a popular choice to go to. The majority of reviews said that there was one deli that was head and shoulders about the rust in the area.

Read full story
2 comments
River Grove, IL

Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?

I have recently heard talk about a current rumor that I have tried to get as much information as possible to find out if this rumor is true. Gene and Jude's Closing?Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
19 comments
South Barrington, IL

My Experience at Wok N Fire - South Barrington

I absolutely love sushi. I would say it is one of my favorite foods to eat for sure. I had heard from a family member that I should go try this next location because they have great sushi and a price that is not that bad.

Read full story
Schaumburg, IL

I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg

I now have a new obsession. This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg. Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.

Read full story
1 comments
South Barrington, IL

This is a great spot in South Barrington to sit outside and enjoy a delicious drink

One of my favorite things to do is to sit outside and enjoy the weather. Not many months have the state of Illinois not had sunny beautiful warm weather. I like to find places where I’m able to sit outside.

Read full story
2 comments
Geneva, IL

Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hype

While visiting Geneva I wanted to try a restaurant that was on Chicago's Best. The name of that restaurant is The Burger Local in Geneva. This restaurant is known for their hamburgers obviously from their name.

Read full story
11 comments
Geneva, IL

Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva Restaurant

I recently needed to drive with my wife to the Geneva area. There are so many restaurants there that I have not tried yet. I almost felt overwhelmed about where to start. I had to sort out where I was going to go, according to the time they opened and user ratings on Yelp.

Read full story
Arlington Heights, IL

This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?

I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.

Read full story
13 comments
Itasca, IL

This Itasca Restaurant has Great Food with Great Outdoor dining with some annoying issues

One of my favorite things to do during the summertime is finding places to sit outside and enjoy the summer weather. I discovered a hidden gem that not many people know about. The place that I went to visit was Fox and Turtle in the Itasca Country Club in Itasca.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop Lounge

I was recently downtown for a business meeting. I wanted to enjoy the weather while downtown. I decided I wanted to go and have lunch on a rooftop lounge. Trump TowerPhoto by Yelp.

Read full story
18 comments

Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?

I had recently heard about a cookie company based in LA that sells super high-end cookies that are supposedly the best you could ever have. Last CrumbPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
Oak Brook, IL

This Popular Chicago Steakhouse has Great Food but is also Super Over Packed with People and Close Tables

My wife recently had a birthday and wanted somewhere close that is usually always a great experience. Main PicturePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. I did not feel like going downtown because downtown has been absolutely insane as of late.

Read full story
Itasca, IL

One of the Best Italian Restaurants in the Western Suburbs you need to check out…NOW

This summer I have been trying to get out as much as possible to really review so many restaurants that are on my list. Many of the restaurants that I have reviewed have lived up to my expectations, while many have been complete disappointments.

Read full story
17 comments
Lombard, IL

I had a very unusual experience with this Lombard Restaurant

I want to add before you read this review of Babcock Restaurant in Lombard. That after posting this review I have been harassed by the friends of either the employees of Babcock Restaurant or acquaintances of the owners.

Read full story
3 comments
Roselle, IL

I Wish the Food Tasted as Good as it looked at this West Suburban Restaurant

I have always wanted to try this restaurant out. I would constantly drive by it while traveling down Irving Park Road. I finally had some time to check this place out. The restaurant that I went to visit was Italian Pizza Kitchen in Roselle.

Read full story
5 comments
Saint Charles, IL

I Visited a Very Unique and Strange Steak House in St. Charles

I recently had the opportunity to check out a steakhouse in the Saint Charles area that has been around for over 30-plus years. The reviews online for the steakhouse seemed mostly positive. I had seen this restaurant reviewed on the now-defunct show Chicago’s Best many years ago and wanted to check it out for myself.

Read full story
14 comments
Long Grove, IL

This Ice Cream Creamery in Long Grove is a true Hidden Gem

I was in the Long Grove area trying out another restaurant. I had heard from some other patrons about a really great ice cream place that was around the corner from where we were eating.

Read full story
2 comments
Long Grove, IL

This Long Grove Restaurant has the best Detroit-style pizza I have ever had

I was told by many of my friends that I needed to try out this fantastic pizza and chicken restaurant in Long Grove. They swear by this restaurant's Detroit-style pizza. They also say they have some of the best-broasted chicken you can get anywhere.

Read full story
1 comments
Wheaton, IL

Must try BBQ Spot in Wheaton

One of my favorite types of food is barbecue. I was visiting my sister and she told me about a fantastic spot that serves up the award-winning barbecue. The name of the establishment is Steamboat BBQ in Wheaton.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy