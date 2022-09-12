The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in Lombard

I love Ramen and I feel that I have found my favorite Ramen in all of Illinois that I will now share with my readers.

The name is Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai in Lombard.

Spicy Miso Ramen Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The moment you walk through the door you are greeted as royalty

outside restaurant Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

There are only six locations that serve this style of Ramen. These locations are in Illinois and California.

Spicy Miso Ramen Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The intense labor to make the special broth that goes into these Ramen dishes is awe-inspiring.

Inside main dining room Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The noodles are all handmade there is a video playing in the restaurant showing how the whole process is done.

Chastu pork Bowl Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I have tried many things on their menu; everything is a 10 out of 10, in quality, and taste.

My go-to Ramen is the spicy miso Ramen.

gyoza Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

They are also known for their juicy fried chicken that can’t be paired with rice. The chicken is super tender and juicy absolutely delicious

Juicy Fried chicken rice bowl Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My Ramen had such a robust flavor. I could taste the bone broth in the pork belly was so tender. The noodles were perfectly springy which shows how fresh they were.

History Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I have tried Ramen all over the country; this is the best I’ve ever had in the states.

Trade their Gyoza for an appetizer. The Gyoza is pan-fried and it was absolutely delicious and perfectly cooked.

Front Host Stand Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The restaurant is also very clean it has a see-through kitchen where you could see all of the cooks preparing your dishes.

While I was dining with them when they first opened around 11 AM. I noticed that they started to get busy and have a pretty popular takeout. I would say to get there early if possible because I could imagine this place can get very busy.

This is one of the rare times that I will ever award a 10 out of 10 ratings. I will say truly make this a priority to go check them out there that’s good.

Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2022. All Rights Reserved.