I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg

I now have a new obsession.

This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg.

Iced Lavender Macha Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.

The location is off of a strip mall where there is great ample parking.

The location itself is nothing fancy, pretty bare-bones when you walk into the coffee shop.

What really makes this coffee shop stand out from all the rest is its unique drinks.

outside restaurant Photo by Yelp.

The drink that I dream about all day that is so good is the iced Matcha lavender latte.

This is hands-down the best Matcha drink I have ever had in Illinois.

They add a cream foam to the top and drizzle the sides with a purple lavender syrup.

Inside main dining room Photo by Yelp.

The Matcha is so smooth and not gritty at all like Starbucks sometimes has in their Macha drinks.

I also tried one of their many non-tea or coffee drinks, California Dreaming. The drink consists of coconut lime and blue raspberry. The drink has a fizzy mouth feel, almost like a seltzer.

California Dreaming Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The drink was very good and refreshing with great notes of raspberry.

The list goes on and on of all of their specialty drinks that they can make.

I almost felt overwhelmed trying to choose what drink I wanted to try first.

They take their time with every single drink and every drink is made with care.

Bakery Items Photo by Yelp.

I also want to talk about their pastry selection. I was told by a friend that I needed to try the rose croissant.

The croissant is absolutely delicious. The croissant is flaky and moist. The croissant also has a delicious pink/purple sweet feeling. I also think about this every day and how I want one right now.

Rose Croissant Yelp

They have other flavors of croissants that I can’t wait to try all of their flavors.

They also have a nice sitting area in front of the coffee shop with three tables set up to sit outside and enjoy the nice weather while it’s here.

I have now been to this location three times in a week because it is that good.

When you stop by, tell them that you heard about them from Chicago Food King.

