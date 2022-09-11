Schaumburg, IL

I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg

Chicago Food King

I now have a new obsession.

This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1hou_0hobRFE100
Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.

The location is off of a strip mall where there is great ample parking.

The location itself is nothing fancy, pretty bare-bones when you walk into the coffee shop.

What really makes this coffee shop stand out from all the rest is its unique drinks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOhzz_0hobRFE100
outside restaurantPhoto by Yelp.

The drink that I dream about all day that is so good is the iced Matcha lavender latte.

This is hands-down the best Matcha drink I have ever had in Illinois.

They add a cream foam to the top and drizzle the sides with a purple lavender syrup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUMwZ_0hobRFE100
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Yelp.

The Matcha is so smooth and not gritty at all like Starbucks sometimes has in their Macha drinks.

I also tried one of their many non-tea or coffee drinks, California Dreaming. The drink consists of coconut lime and blue raspberry. The drink has a fizzy mouth feel, almost like a seltzer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZsIZ_0hobRFE100
California DreamingPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The drink was very good and refreshing with great notes of raspberry.

The list goes on and on of all of their specialty drinks that they can make.

I almost felt overwhelmed trying to choose what drink I wanted to try first.

They take their time with every single drink and every drink is made with care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33M6fK_0hobRFE100
Bakery ItemsPhoto by Yelp.

I also want to talk about their pastry selection. I was told by a friend that I needed to try the rose croissant.

The croissant is absolutely delicious. The croissant is flaky and moist. The croissant also has a delicious pink/purple sweet feeling. I also think about this every day and how I want one right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAso0_0hobRFE100
Rose CroissantYelp

They have other flavors of croissants that I can’t wait to try all of their flavors.

They also have a nice sitting area in front of the coffee shop with three tables set up to sit outside and enjoy the nice weather while it’s here.

I have now been to this location three times in a week because it is that good.

When you stop by, tell them that you heard about them from Chicago Food King.

