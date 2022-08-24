Geneva, IL

Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hype

Chicago Food King

While visiting Geneva I wanted to try a restaurant that was on Chicago's Best.

The name of that restaurant is The Burger Local in Geneva.

This restaurant is known for their hamburgers obviously from their name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYxlK_0hTgSoy900
Patty Melt

The restaurant inside is really nice looking. The decor is very modern and well-kept everything looked very clean.

They also have a small outside area if you choose to dine outside on a nice day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4wSd_0hTgSoy900
Local Burger

I also heard that not only do they have great hamburgers they also make Delicious shakes.

I ordered a Horchata flavor and my wife ordered a S’more flavored shake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqlvH_0hTgSoy900
Shakes

The shakes were absolutely delicious I am still thinking about them weeks later. The Horchata shake came with a delicious Churro.

The s’mores shake came with a large marshmallow on top both shakes were out of this world.

I ordered my main dish the smash burger double patty melt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qs4iC_0hTgSoy900
Inside main dining room

My wife ordered the local burger which consisted of a beef patty with American cheese and whatever toppings you want. The side she chose was mac and cheese.

The hamburgers were absolutely delicious very high-quality. I would say this is one of the better hamburgers I’ve ever had in my life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNYAz_0hTgSoy900
outside restaurant

My wife really enjoyed her hamburger, The mac and cheese was also tasty.

My only critique of the restaurant is that I noticed some individuals that seem to be either the owners or managers. They hung out at the bar talking with the waitresses and goofing around. They never attempted to interact with any of the guests dining in the restaurant to ask how their meal was.

I will state this again this is just my critique I ran restaurants for many years and think that a good owner or manager should touch base with all of their customers and not openly sit at the bar chatting it up or goofing around it just looks bad.

I really enjoyed this restaurant I think it’s definitely something you should check out next time you are in the area.

I rate the burger local a 7 out of 10.

