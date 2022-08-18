Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva Restaurant

I recently needed to drive with my wife to the Geneva area. There are so many restaurants there that I have not tried yet. I almost felt overwhelmed about where to start. I had to sort out where I was going to go, according to the time they opened and user ratings on Yelp.

outside restaurant Photo by Yelp.

I was looking for somewhere for lunch and many of the restaurants in the Geneva area are open only for dinner.

Inside main dining room Photo by Yelp.

The restaurant that I chose to go to was Preservation in Geneva.

alleyway leading to outside seating Photo by Google

The entire area of Geneva almost feels like you are in another state out of Illinois. The streets have a unique incline and decline similar to San Francisco.

The restaurants in the area also are extremely unique to their structure. Many are located in alleyways or attached to houses.

outdoor bar Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The main draw for myself and my wife to go to Preservation restaurant was the outdoor seating area. Many have claimed that it is fantastic.

The parking to get to most of the restaurants including Preservation is either street or in the parking garage. I was lucky enough to snag a spot in front of the restaurant.

Outdoor patio Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

At first, I did not know which way to enter, but soon realized I needed to walk down an alley to meet the host.

The restaurant also has a window service-only chicken eatery somewhat attached to Preservation restaurant.

Parking Garage is attached to outdoor area Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I walked down the uneven alleyway to my seat. There is a bar that is set up like somewhere off of a beach in Florida in the outdoor area.

Outdoor patio Photo by Yelp.

The vibe is very relaxed. The servers are all in plain clothes.

outside restaurant Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The music played from the bar, but they have weekly musical guests that perform in the outdoor area.

I sat waiting for our waitress enjoying the fantastic summer breeze. I truly felt like I was not in Illinois and I was on vacation.

Cubano and turkey sandwich with tomato soup and french onion soup Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The menu is made up of small bites and sandwiches. This is definitely a place to go for drinks and a small bite to eat before or after dinner.

I ordered myself a Cubano sandwich with a bowl of bacon tomato soup.

My wife ordered their turkey sandwich and a cup of French onion soup.

The Cubano sandwich was good and the soup was very rich and flavorful.

My wife enjoyed her turkey sandwich. Her soup was also flavorful and delicious.

I will say that this place does have good food, but the main draw is the outdoor area. I could definitely see myself coming back here just to have a drink and enjoy the unique vibe that the restaurant has to offer.

Everyone at the restaurant also was extremely friendly. I have more restaurants that I have reviewed in the Geneva area that I will be posting soon.

I rate Preservation a 7 out of 10 for the fantastic outdoor seating area.

