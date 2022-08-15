Arlington Heights, IL

This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?

Chicago Food King

I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeedX_0hH2iHzH00
The Morining WreckerPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I was in a rush and put into my GPS what I thought was the Southern Cafe, but what turned up was a strange doppelgänger of this restaurant called Southern Kitchen.

Southern Kitchen's inside looks like the same styling as Southern Café. The menu was also identical to Southern Café. The emphasis was on their biscuits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T0pro_0hH2iHzH00
cronutsPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

This restaurant was just recently opened within the last month. I could not believe how much they copied Southern Café and even went as far as to name the restaurant Southern Kitchen.

The restaurant interior was very packed with people and the tables were very close together.

The vibe inside of the restaurant though seemed very happy and welcoming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCFBm_0hH2iHzH00
mottoPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I felt that since I already was here I should give it a try for a potential review.

We sat at a table between booths. The area was quite cramped making it hard for people to pass the tables that were between these booths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpapF_0hH2iHzH00
SmoothiesPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

We were greeted by our waitress who was extremely friendly and asked if we had dined here before.

I explained to her I thought that this was Southern Café and she told me that this is Southern Kitchen and lot of people mix this up.

The menu looked to have many good items. They also had a smoothie bar and specialty drinks just like Southern Café.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16DLu6_0hH2iHzH00
Fried chicken sandwichPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I ordered the peach smoothie and my wife ordered the banana strawberry smoothie.

I also ordered their cronuts that were little round munchkin-style donuts covered in cinnamon. They also came with chocolate syrup and berry mascarpone spread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMwDg_0hH2iHzH00
water served in mason jarsPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I ordered my main breakfast dish called the Morning Wrecker. It consisted of a biscuit with egg, sausage, chicken, cheese, and peppers.

My wife ordered their fried chicken sandwich that came with fries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357aF3_0hH2iHzH00
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Yelp.

We first received our smoothies that looked absolutely fantastic. The flavor though was extremely muted. They both seemed to be lacking any sort of sugar.

The donuts also arrived and they were absolutely delicious. I would say that they were the best thing on the menu that we ordered. I really enjoyed the berry mascarpone spread. It was absolutely delicious.

The timing on our main breakfast entrées was not done properly and everything came out at once.

My biscuit was huge. There was no way anyone would be able to eat this all at once.

The flavor had a strange synthetic butter taste to it almost like Pam butter spray. The chicken also was hard. The egg had a flavor of it possibly being egg beaters and not fresh.

My wife’s sandwich had an okay flavor, but the chicken was somewhat tough and very dry.

The bill came to around $60 before the tip. I cannot see myself coming back here when this is just a copy of an already excellent restaurant Southern Café.

The Southern Kitchen tried to make themselves good at copying an already popular restaurant in the area. I will have to say that they failed in their attempt.

I rate Southern Kitchen a rating of 4 out of 10. I could not see myself coming back here.

Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

