Itasca, IL

This Itasca Restaurant has Great Food with Great Outdoor dining with some annoying issues

Chicago Food King

One of my favorite things to do during the summertime is finding places to sit outside and enjoy the summer weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJMeh_0hCgtBdC00
Fox and TurtlePhoto by Google

I discovered a hidden gem that not many people know about.

The place that I went to visit was Fox and Turtle in the Itasca Country Club in Itasca.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jJwd_0hCgtBdC00
Itasca Country ClubPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Itasca Country Club has some beautiful grounds that many have enjoyed for decades.

The only problem was that the majority of the time that the country club was open it was members only.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7L1e_0hCgtBdC00
Main Entrance to RestaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

A few years back, the club opened up the restaurant to the public for what I assume is to make more revenue.

The restaurant Fox and Turtle is located right on the golf course. There is an option to sit inside or to sit outside and enjoy the gorgeous atmosphere.

The restaurant has many pros going for it. The biggest is that the food is fantastic. I remember when I first started coming here the food was extremely subpar and expensive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4TiO_0hCgtBdC00
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Tripadvisor

I do not know if they hired a new chef or kitchen staff, but the food is so much better than it was a year or two ago.

The outside area on a nice summer evening is so relaxing. I think of it as one of my favorite places to go out to eat and enjoy the weather.

My favorite item that I have had on the menu was the prime rib sandwich. The meat was super tender and the bun was perfectly crunchy and soft.

I mentioned earlier that this restaurant has some issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w50ME_0hCgtBdC00
outside restaurant seatingPhoto by Tripadvisor

The wait staff is completely hit or miss. I have been served with mediocre service to downright awful.

I recently had an experience that made me extremely aggravated. My wife and I decided to come here during lunchtime.

They have a $15 lunch special where you are able to order half a sandwich and a side salad or soup.

The menu has a message stating that no substitutes are available on the $15 lunch special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUhTy_0hCgtBdC00
Prime Rib SandwichPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My wife ordered a club sandwich and asked if the spicy mayo could be put on the side.

The waitress that we had also seemed to be the bartender.

My wife asked if it would be an issue to put the mayo on the side. The waitress downright said it would be impossible and no substitutions or changing of the menu item can happen.

The waitress told my wife that if she wanted to change anything with the sandwich order that she would have to order the full sandwich. This was double the price of the special item.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gexdY_0hCgtBdC00
Chicken ClubPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I personally do not think asking for mayonnaise to be put on the side is changing the menu item in any way.

I was going to contact the manager but did not feel like going through the hassle. We just ordered a full sandwich at double the cost.

The other item I will talk about is the pricing of the food. The prices at Fox and Turtle are in with popular steakhouses. The service and the interior decor are nothing like a steakhouse. I feel that the prices could go down some.

The other complaint I will say is the chairs that are outside are not the most comfortable. The sides dig into your leg and are extremely hard.

The last on my list of cons for this restaurant is when you enter the main entrance of the restaurant there is a strong smell of sewer gas. This could easily be rectified.

Most of those complaints will not bother many of my readers. I will say that if you are able to get a seat outside and do not mind the pricing this is a fantastic spot to enjoy the summer weather.

I give Fox and Turtle a rating of 7 out of 10. Go check it out.

Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

