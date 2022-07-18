One of the Best Italian Restaurants in the Western Suburbs you need to check out…NOW

This summer I have been trying to get out as much as possible to really review so many restaurants that are on my list. Many of the restaurants that I have reviewed have lived up to my expectations, while many have been complete disappointments.

outside restaurant Photo by Google

I had one restaurant on my list for quite some time called DeMarco’s Restaurant in Itasca.

I will not lie many times while passing DeMarco‘s I had hesitation to check them out, due to the fact that the strip mall that they are located in looks less than inviting.

outside restaurant patio Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I finally said to myself and my wife let’s finally go check them out. I’ve heard nothing but good things.

I pulled into the parking lot in the afternoon on a weekday. There did not seem to be many customers due to not seeing too many cars in the parking lot.

I figured this would be the best time to check them out, so I can really get a feel for the restaurant without it being too busy.

Inside main dining room Photo by Google

I walked into the restaurant and was completely surprised at how it looked inside. The first thing I noticed was how large it was. I also was shocked to see that it was very clean and modern.

The restaurant has three parts to its large space. There is a bar area, then the restaurant, and an entire room devoted to slot machines.

I was kindly greeted by the gentleman behind the bar and he immediately took us to a table of our choice.

Bar area Photo by Yelp.

Immediately after sitting down, we were greeted by some of the best and friendliest servers I have ever encountered.

While I was sitting I never waited for water or drink refills or for more bread. The service was fantastic and this was even before I ordered my meal.

Sausage and Peppers Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I looked over the menu and the first thing that caught my eye was the sausage and peppers appetizer.

I ordered that for myself and my wife. I also ordered their Caesar salad which was more of a vinegar-based type of Cesar dressing.

fettachini alfredo Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The appetizer of the sausage and peppers came out. The sausage was some of the best sausages I’ve ever had in my life. The sausage was extremely tender and not hard in any way. It literally melted in your mouth.

The peppers and the onions, mixed with the sauce and sausage, were so delicious.

Chicken parmesan Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The warm bread that they offered at the table paired so well to sop up the sausage juices from the sausage.

The appetizer alone would have made me give a five-star review because it was that good.

I noticed on their menu that they did have a make-your-own pasta because they make everything fresh.

Tirimisu Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

You can order whatever sauce, pasta, and protein combination that you want.

I ended up going with something simple. I went with the fettuccine Alfredo for my entrée. My wife had the chicken Parmesan for her entrée.

The fettuccine Alfredo was extremely old-school. I could tell that the pasta was made fresh. The Alfredo sauce was very basic, in a good way, with cream and Parmesan cheese, using the freshest ingredients. It was absolutely delicious and a large portion.

My wife enjoyed her chicken Parmesan. It came with two large boneless chicken breasts and a side of pasta. The batter on the chicken breast was very light and everything tasted fantastic.

I was so full at this point and wrapped up what was the remainder of our entrées.

I wanted to try their tiramisu, which is one of my favorite desserts.

The tiramisu was absolutely heavenly. It was creamy, light, and fresh. I could tell it was homemade.

The only critique that I can say for this restaurant is that the prices are very high. I understand the prices are high everywhere with this horrific inflation.

The bill for both of us to eat without any type of alcohol was around $83 dollars before tip.

I do not mind paying that though in hindsight for the fantastic service that we received and the friendliness of everyone working here. It was so refreshing from previous restaurants that I have visited and reviewed recently.

I was so glad that I took a chance and visited this restaurant and not judged what it looked like from the outside.

I definitely recommend everyone go visit this place. It is really a hidden gem in the Itasca area.

I give DeMarco‘s a rating of 8 out of 10. It is truly fantastic.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2022. All Rights Reserved.