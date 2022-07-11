Roselle, IL

I Wish the Food Tasted as Good as it looked at this West Suburban Restaurant

Chicago Food King

I have always wanted to try this restaurant out. I would constantly drive by it while traveling down Irving Park Road. I finally had some time to check this place out. The restaurant that I went to visit was Italian Pizza Kitchen in Roselle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SBsH_0gbtcGBZ00
Main PicturePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The day that I went to visit Italian Pizza kitchen was extremely hot. The temperature was in the upper 90s.

I knew that whatever restaurant I would go to it would be somewhat muggy.

I went during lunchtime and walked into the door closest to the parking lot. The door ended up being the takeout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwkCw_0gbtcGBZ00
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Yelp.

The girl behind the counter looked at me like I had three heads and asked if I was here for pick up.

I said no I think that I walked in the wrong door. The girl gave me a very nasty look and said this is the wrong door and that I need to go over to the other side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3mvA_0gbtcGBZ00
Bar areaPhoto by Yelp.

I don’t know why she had an attitude, but that was made up for by how great our server was.

The restaurant was not very full. It was somewhat muggy, but which was to be expected because it was so hot out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hMrr_0gbtcGBZ00
Complimentary bread with olive oilPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The water that was brought to our table was immediately sweating.

Our waiter came to our table and his name was Alex. He was so extremely friendly and wanted to answer any questions that I might have.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXBKg_0gbtcGBZ00
Ceaser saladPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I asked him what was good on the menu because this was my first time here.

He told me that the pizza, of course, is very good. He also told me that their meatball appetizer is very popular.

I ended up going with their unique appetizer which was fries with melted cheese soaked in Italian beef juice. I asked Alex if it would be a problem if I actually added some Italian beef to the order and that I would pay the extra. He then told us that should not be a problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jN3u_0gbtcGBZ00
Eggplant Parm sandwichPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I also put in an order for Caesar salads for both my wife and I.

I asked Alex if it would be possible for me to make the meatball appetizer into a sandwich. Again, Alex, without skipping a beat, said that would not be a problem.

The meatball appetizer consisted of ricotta cheese on top in a vodka sauce with basil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZRqm_0gbtcGBZ00
Meatball sandwich with vodka sauce and ricotta cheesePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My wife went with their Eggplant Parmesan sandwich that came with fries.

The Italian beef fries first came out and they looked absolutely fantastic. However, when I took a bite they were extremely salty. The beef was also chewy like it had been sitting for a while and had hardly any flavor.

The Caesar salads were good. You can't really mess up a Caesar salad.

The main entrees came out and they looked fantastic. The only visual critique that I could see on my wife’s sandwich was that I normally remove the skin on the eggplant when I make Eggplant Parmesan myself. The eggplant skin leaves almost like a tough seal skin consistency.

I take a bite of my sandwich and I thought I had Covid. There was absolutely no flavor to the sandwich. I literally just felt food in my mouth as I was chewing. There was no distinct flavor to anything.

I tried my wife’s Eggplant Parmesan sandwich and it was mushy with no real form and it had absolutely no flavor. I will say that the french fries were crispy and tasty.

I was so disappointed with how the food came out because visually it looked fantastic. I also could smell burning garlic coming from the kitchen. I do not know if they were having some issues in the kitchen that day.

I will say that our server Alex was fantastic. He is what all servers should try to be, which is very attentive and friendly.

I cannot see myself going back to Italian Pizza Kitchen.

I give this place a rating of 5 out of 10. It just was not worth it for me and offered no real value in regards to price.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

# roselle# Restaurant review# Chicago Food King# Where to eat# Food review

