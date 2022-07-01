This Long Grove Restaurant has the best Detroit-style pizza I have ever had

I was told by many of my friends that I needed to try out this fantastic pizza and chicken restaurant in Long Grove.

They swear by this restaurant's Detroit-style pizza. They also say they have some of the best-broasted chicken you can get anywhere.

Detroit style pizza Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I had an afternoon off so I went to go check this place out for myself. The place is called Joanie’s Chicken and Pizza in Long Grove.

I really like the downtown area of Long Grove. The entire area has a very small-town feel to it. It almost gives you the feeling that you are somewhere 30 years in the past when everything was wholesome and nice.

outside restaurant Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The restaurant is quite large from the outside. There is a large lake that it sits on.

outside restaurant Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

There is also a mill churning water from the small pond off to the side of the restaurant.

gorgeous lake on property Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

When you go to enter through the main entrance you must walk over a wooden bridge.

The entire place is just very cool and unique.

Inside main dining room Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

There was an option to sit outside in their small patio area in front of the restaurant. I decided to sit inside due to the fact that it was 95° outside and humid.

shareable Ceaser salad Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I was immediately greeted by our fantastic waitress, Tina. She was so incredibly nice and accommodating.

Chicken dinner Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I wanted to order what they are known for to give an accurate review of the restaurant.

I ordered their Caesar salad to share with my wife. I also ordered the four-cheese Gouda bites.

Gouda bites Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

For my main entrée, I ordered their four-piece broasted chicken dinner that comes with crispy home fries, coleslaw, two large breadsticks, a chicken breast, a chicken wing, a chicken leg, and a chicken thigh.

Detroit style pizza Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My wife ordered their famous Detroit-style pepperoni pizza. Tina, our waitress, said that the Detroit-style pizza is a favorite amongst the guests.

While waiting for food, I looked around the restaurant and noticed that it is very family-oriented. Most of the clientele was families with their children. The other guests were in more mature years.

The food did not take long to come out. The Caesar salad was absolutely delicious with light and crunchy croutons and the dressing was delicious.

The four cheese Gouda bites were absolutely delicious. I do not know if they were made in-house or store-bought. Either way, they were very good.

The main entrées came out. My chicken dinner was on a large platter.

My wife’s Detroit-style pizza looked picturesque and perfect.

The chicken was very tasty and the home fries were fantastic. I did not care very much for the coleslaw. It had a strange taste almost like a miracle whip flavor.

I also think that two large breadsticks were not needed with all the other heavy starches on the plate. Overall, it was very good though.

The star of the show was my wife’s Detroit-style pizza. The dough was light and fluffy. The crust was perfectly crispy. The pepperoni had a perfect crunch. The sauce was also very good and not overpowering.

I thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of my visit to Joanie’s.

I had only one issue that I can’t even really consider to be an issue. The owner was walking around talking to everyone in the restaurant.

I noticed that he makes a point to go to tables of people that he knows. I was waiting for him to come to my table to introduce myself, but he walked right by my table.

I give Joanie’s a rating of 8 out of 10. It definitely is worth checking out.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2022. All Rights Reserved.