Must try BBQ Spot in Wheaton

One of my favorite types of food is barbecue. I was visiting my sister and she told me about a fantastic spot that serves up the award-winning barbecue. The name of the establishment is Steamboat BBQ in Wheaton.

beef on weck prime rib sandwichPhoto by Yelp.

The location is a strip mall. The inside is tiny with some side tables along the wall. There is also one large table where you can sit as soon as you enter.

small interiorPhoto by Yelp.

On their website, they state that indoor dining has not been available since January. On my last visit, I just did take out.

awardsPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I was so surprised by every single item of food that I ordered. Everything was so good and the meat was so tender.

awardsPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The brisket was some of the best briskets I’ve ever had. It was extremely tender with a great smoke ring around it.

brisket, pulled chicken and porkPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The pulled pork was extremely juicy and not dried out like many BBQ establishments have.

One of my favorite offerings here is their prime rib sandwich.

brisket sandwichPhoto by Yelp.

The sides are also fantastic. I really enjoyed their mac & cheese bites. It is creamy and you could tell that they season it very well.

ribsPhoto by Yelp.

The other sides I really enjoy are their homemade potato salad, it is creamy and delicious.

small outside signPhoto by Yelp.

The employees here are also super friendly they are very helpful in helping you decide what meats and sides to get.

If you are in the Wheaton area and looking for some fantastic barbecue, I cannot emphasize enough for you to try out this place.

I give steamboat BBQ a rating of 9 out of 10. This is some of the best barbecue you can get in the western suburbs.

