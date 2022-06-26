This is My Favorite Steakhouse in Chicago

The season here is summertime when people like to celebrate all life’s great occasions. I can think of nothing more perfect than to go to a high-end steakhouse to celebrate these special occasions in our lives.

Gorgeous entry-way Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I have chosen what I feel is the best steakhouse in Chicago. The steakhouse that I choose is Bavette’s Bar and Boeuf in Chicago.

outside restaurant Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

There are many things that make up a great experience at a high-end steakhouse. The quality of the food, the service, and the comfort of your surroundings. I feel that Bavette's more than covers all of these needs with a unique experience.

gorgeous interiors Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The location of Bavette’s is located across the street from the Merchandise Mart in the city.

I will mention that I wish that they offered valet parking, but they do not. The restaurant is located right next to an extremely large parking garage, maybe half a block from the restaurant.

Chandelier hangs in main dining room Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The moment that you walk into Bavette’s you are taken into a French bistro in Paris, France.

The entire restaurant is adorned in dark mahogany woods. The chairs are all fine leather. The walls have beautiful paintings all in the Parisian aesthetic. The room is dimly lit with a beautiful crystal chandelier.

Inside main dining room Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The seating comfort level is off the charts here. The booths are made of soft leather. The chairs are all comfy soft armchairs that would be found in one's living room or den.

My drinks I ordered Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The food is second to none. Bavette’s, without a doubt in my mind, has the best steak in the city.

I started my evening with some drinks. I ordered an old-fashioned with a Japanese label Bourbon.

The free sourdough bread Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My wife ordered one of their specialty drinks called the Bavette’s Punch. They both were extremely good and also extremely pricey.

Peppered Duck Tarine Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The most delicious sourdough bread is brought to your table free of charge. I could have been happy just eating this for the night.

Crab salad Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I started my meal with one of their appetizers, which was the peppered duck terrain with sourdough bread to spread. It was rich and delicious.

Ceaser salad Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I also tried their bone marrow. It had a delicious beef flavor and was the best I’ve ever had at any restaurant.

Truffle mac and cheese Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I also ordered their crab stuffed avocado salad. The crab was fresh with delicious hints of lemon and chives.

Garlic Mashed potatoes Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

We shared a Caesar salad. It was covered in Parmesan cheese and it was delicious.

Elote style street corn Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

For my main course, I had a prime bone-in, dry-aged Ribeye with roasted garlic and béarnaise sauce on the side.

Bone Marrow Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My wife ordered a prime fillet mignon with mushrooms and béarnaise sauce on the side.

The sides that we ordered were Elote-style street corn, garlic mashed potatoes, and truffle mac and cheese.

Ribeye Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I was celebrating a special occasion with my wife. The only downside I will say is no dessert was offered complimentary. The dessert that we ordered was a piece of fudge cake with salted caramel ice cream on the top.

Filet with mushrooms Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

To say that this was one of the top five dinners I’ve ever had in my life would be an understatement. If I was a millionaire I would eat here on a daily basis.

Fudge cake Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I had ordered one after-dinner drink the M Laurent. It was a champagne-style orange flavor drink.

The entire bill came close to $400 before tip.

This is an extremely expensive restaurant, but worth every penny. I will definitely say, without a shadow of a doubt, that this is the best steakhouse in Chicago.

I give Bavette’s Steakhouses a rating of 9 out of 10.

