Chicago, IL

This is My Favorite Steakhouse in Chicago

Chicago Food King

The season here is summertime when people like to celebrate all life’s great occasions. I can think of nothing more perfect than to go to a high-end steakhouse to celebrate these special occasions in our lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBFOT_0gJtcVBs00
Gorgeous entry-wayPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I have chosen what I feel is the best steakhouse in Chicago. The steakhouse that I choose is Bavette’s Bar and Boeuf in Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kZKK_0gJtcVBs00
outside restaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

There are many things that make up a great experience at a high-end steakhouse. The quality of the food, the service, and the comfort of your surroundings. I feel that Bavette's more than covers all of these needs with a unique experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnR7H_0gJtcVBs00
gorgeous interiorsPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The location of Bavette’s is located across the street from the Merchandise Mart in the city.

I will mention that I wish that they offered valet parking, but they do not. The restaurant is located right next to an extremely large parking garage, maybe half a block from the restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIiyV_0gJtcVBs00
Chandelier hangs in main dining roomPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The moment that you walk into Bavette’s you are taken into a French bistro in Paris, France.

The entire restaurant is adorned in dark mahogany woods. The chairs are all fine leather. The walls have beautiful paintings all in the Parisian aesthetic. The room is dimly lit with a beautiful crystal chandelier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RA0Gs_0gJtcVBs00
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The seating comfort level is off the charts here. The booths are made of soft leather. The chairs are all comfy soft armchairs that would be found in one's living room or den.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444Nn8_0gJtcVBs00
My drinks I orderedPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The food is second to none. Bavette’s, without a doubt in my mind, has the best steak in the city.

I started my evening with some drinks. I ordered an old-fashioned with a Japanese label Bourbon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8u0i_0gJtcVBs00
The free sourdough breadPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My wife ordered one of their specialty drinks called the Bavette’s Punch. They both were extremely good and also extremely pricey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5mYw_0gJtcVBs00
Peppered Duck TarinePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The most delicious sourdough bread is brought to your table free of charge. I could have been happy just eating this for the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHBq6_0gJtcVBs00
Crab saladPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I started my meal with one of their appetizers, which was the peppered duck terrain with sourdough bread to spread. It was rich and delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LGxL7_0gJtcVBs00
Ceaser saladPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I also tried their bone marrow. It had a delicious beef flavor and was the best I’ve ever had at any restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xl6GV_0gJtcVBs00
Truffle mac and cheesePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I also ordered their crab stuffed avocado salad. The crab was fresh with delicious hints of lemon and chives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHiEK_0gJtcVBs00
Garlic Mashed potatoesPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

We shared a Caesar salad. It was covered in Parmesan cheese and it was delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v91Fb_0gJtcVBs00
Elote style street cornPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

For my main course, I had a prime bone-in, dry-aged Ribeye with roasted garlic and béarnaise sauce on the side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtVId_0gJtcVBs00
Bone MarrowPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My wife ordered a prime fillet mignon with mushrooms and béarnaise sauce on the side.

The sides that we ordered were Elote-style street corn, garlic mashed potatoes, and truffle mac and cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LF5y5_0gJtcVBs00
RibeyePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I was celebrating a special occasion with my wife. The only downside I will say is no dessert was offered complimentary. The dessert that we ordered was a piece of fudge cake with salted caramel ice cream on the top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WoUNo_0gJtcVBs00
Filet with mushroomsPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

To say that this was one of the top five dinners I’ve ever had in my life would be an understatement. If I was a millionaire I would eat here on a daily basis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07APU8_0gJtcVBs00
Fudge cakePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I had ordered one after-dinner drink the M Laurent. It was a champagne-style orange flavor drink.

The entire bill came close to $400 before tip.

This is an extremely expensive restaurant, but worth every penny. I will definitely say, without a shadow of a doubt, that this is the best steakhouse in Chicago.

I give Bavette’s Steakhouses a rating of 9 out of 10.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Best Steak House# Bavettes# ChicagoFoodKing# restaurant review# Chicago Restauant

Comments / 2

Published by

Food Blogger, Food Photographer, Restaurant Reviewer. Follow Me on Instagram under ChicagoFoodKing. Also, Check out and follow my BRAND NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL Link in bio

Wood Dale, IL
5241 followers

More from Chicago Food King

Wheaton, IL

Must try BBQ Spot in Wheaton

One of my favorite types of food is barbecue. I was visiting my sister and she told me about a fantastic spot that serves up the award-winning barbecue. The name of the establishment is Steamboat BBQ in Wheaton.

Read full story
5 comments
Bloomingdale, IL

I do not get the Hype over this Popular Restaurant Chain

I recently went with my wife to a restaurant that I have seen so much talk about on social media. The big hype is about how good the free bread rolls are. Main PicturePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
5 comments
Fox Lake, IL

The Food and Service at this Popular Fox Lake Italian Restaurant was not good.

I recently visited some friends over the weekend. We were looking for somewhere to go out to eat for dinner on a Saturday night with short notice. Gross mozz sticksPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
28 comments
Bloomingdale, IL

This Italian Restuarant has the Best Stuffed Artichoke in Illinois

I did a simple Google search of the best restaurants in the Bloomingdale area. The first restaurant that popped up was Tony Spavone’s Italian Restaurant in Bloomingdale. stuffed artichokePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
2 comments
Naperville, IL

Famous 50-year-old Sourdough Sandwich Chain returns to Illinois

Schlotzsky’s hosted its grand opening in Naperville on May 20th, bringing its famous sourdough sandwiches back to Illinois. If anyone remembers correctly Schlotzsky’s have multiple locations back in the early 90s all over the state of Illinois.

Read full story
16 comments
Ottawa, IL

My Pick for The Best Bone-In Chicken Wings in Illinois

On my recent weekend road trip with friends to Ottawa, IL, we also decided to check out the town of North Utica, IL, more specifically the downtown area of Utica. I am totally in love with this area.

Read full story
6 comments
Wheaton, IL

This New Juice Bar is My New Healthy and Delicious Obsession You must go and try for Yourself.

I am not one to believe in health fads. I like to follow tried and true methods for overall well-being. I personally have been using vegetables and fruits for juicing to help myself with pain and swelling do to spine issues.

Read full story
North Utica, IL

Who Would Have Known the Best time I have had all Year was at this Wine Tasting Bar in North Utica, IL

I made the trip down to Ottawa, IL to meet with some friends for the weekend. I was told by one of my friends that there was a great wine tasting place that I had to try that was in the North Utica area right next to Ottawa. The name of this fantastic spot is Clarks Run Creek Wine and Gifts in North Utica, IL.

Read full story
6 comments
Addison, IL

This Addison Italian Deli makes My Favorite Italian Sub Sandwich in Illinois

I have been on a personal journey as of late. I have been looking for the best Italian sub in the Chicagoland area. I have always had a favorite which was the Alpine Sub in Elmwood Park. I think I have found a new king of the best Italian sub in the Chicagoland area.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

My Chicago Food Bucket List - The Best Breaded Steak Sandwich in Chicago

I recently had to make a trip to downtown Chicago for some business. I have been wanting to visit a legendary Chicago Food landmark that has been in business since 1946 on Chicago’s southside. This Chicago landmark is none other than Ricobenes on the Southside of Chicago.

Read full story
11 comments
Itasca, IL

My Experience at this Suburban Italian Restaurant was Awful

I recently had a very odd experience at a local Italian restaurant called Antonio Ristorante Italiano in Itasca. AntoniosPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. I entered the restaurant with my wife at around 5 pm on a weekday. I walked up to the front host desk waiting for someone to notice that I was there.

Read full story
5 comments
Oak Park, IL

New Coffee Shop in Oak Park - You Must Try!

I am a drink fanatic and I am the type of person to go to Starbucks and be first in line whenever they have a new unique drink or flavor. I was recently sent via Yelp to go and check out this new coffee shop called Dollop Coffee Company in Oak Park.

Read full story
Roselle, IL

This is one of my New Favorite Breakfast spots in Roselle, IL

One of my favorite meals of the day is breakfast. The problem is that I normally do not have time during the week to eat breakfast. I had heard from a friend that there was a great place for breakfast that serves up some massive portions of delicious food. That place is The Southern Cafe in Roselle.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Famous Chicago Bakery Closes its Doors after 100 years

There are so many culinary landmarks in Chicago that truly make this great city a foodie mecca for people around the world. I am sad to say one of those great Chicago landmark institutions is closing its doors for good after 100 years in business. That famous Chicago landmark is Dinkel’s Bakery in Chicago.

Read full story
2 comments
Melrose Park, IL

This was my favorite childhood Ice Cream parlor

One of my favorite memories as a kid was a restaurant that has since closed that I feel needs mention for being a true local landmark. The name of the restaurant was Cock Robin Ice Cream in Melrose Park.

Read full story
Lisle, IL

You must try this Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurant in Lisle

I want to get one thing very clear. I am a meat-eater. I love to enjoy a good steak or a juicy hamburger. I was sent on behalf of Yelp to check out a Vegetarian/Vegan Restaurant called Manna Kitchen in Lisle.

Read full story
2 comments
Oak Brook, IL

This New Rooftop Restaurant in Oak Brook is Expensive but is it worth it?

I recently received a message from one of my subscribers on Instagram to review a new restaurant called RH Rooftop Restaurant in Oak Brook. The reason being is that he wanted to take his wife there for their anniversary and see if it is worth the money. I myself wanted to see what all the hype was about and was eager to check this place out.

Read full story
7 comments

My Recipe for an Italian Easter Tradition - Easter Calzone/Easter Pie

It's that time of year again when we finally start seeing warmer weather in Chicagoland - “Yeah Right”. It is also time to celebrate one of my favorite holidays: Easter. The tradition in my family on Easter has always been about food and family. I myself grew up in an Italian household that always had food traditions that were made for specific holidays. The tradition for Easter has always been for dinner Manicotti and for breakfast Easter bread and Easter Calzone, or what some Italians call Easter Pie.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

My picks for some Pretty Good local Chicago Style Hot Dog Spots

I love hotdogs! I do have a favorite hot dog place and it is Gene and Jude’s in Des Plaines. Main PicturePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. I want to list some pretty good lesser-known runner-up local hot dogs spots to give you that hot dog fix you are looking for.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy