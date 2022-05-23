Wheaton, IL

This New Juice Bar is My New Healthy and Delicious Obsession You must go and try for Yourself.

Chicago Food King

I am not one to believe in health fads. I like to follow tried and true methods for overall well-being. I personally have been using vegetables and fruits for juicing to help myself with pain and swelling do to spine issues.

Extract JuiceryPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I would try and do most of my juicing from home, but it was a complete mess and very time-consuming.

I recently fell in love with this fantastic establishment that offers delicious smoothies and healthy juices all cold-pressed.

Choco Smoothie is deliciousPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The name of this establishment is Extract Juicery in Wheaton, IL.

The location of Extract Juicery is in downtown Wheaton off of Main Street. The entire area is filled with awesome restaurants and boutiques. The whole area is so great to just sit and wander around when the weather is nice.

comfortable seating insidePhoto by Yelp.

I came upon extract Juicery as a suggestion from a Yelp event and it was one of the best decisions I ever made to walk through that front door.

bright open space to sitPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The interior of Extract Juicery is very modern. There is ample seating to relax and enjoy your smoothie or juice.

Cold pressed juicesPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I had the pleasure of talking with general manager Barry and also with the owner Kevin. I had explained to him that I loved the benefits that certain vegetables and juice offered my overall well-being, but it was such a hassle to bottle and juice the fruits and vegetables myself. Kevin told me that one of the main reasons that he wanted to open this location up was that he was very passionate about the health benefits of juicing and wanted to share his passion and knowledge with the public. The problem lies in the education of the consumer that most people when they think of juicing or smoothies they automatically think of a generic form, such as Jamba Juice.

menuPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I talked with Kevin for quite some time. I told him my personal story about why I think juicing is so great. A family member of mine had a very bad experience with Ibuprofen and I wanted to relieve my swelling and pain naturally.

Follow them on instagramPhoto by Yelp.

I had started juicing with celery juice and turmeric and the benefits were noticeable. Within a week I started to feel so much better and I noticed a major difference in my pain and swelling.

I really think all of my readers should really go give this place a try and just try it for a couple of days and see the benefits. I also think if you just love really delicious natural organic ingredient smoothies that this is also a place to check out.

I give extract Juicery a rating of 9 out of 10. The ingredients are also fresh and organic. This is a great alternative to get that sweet tooth fix in a healthy alternative.

