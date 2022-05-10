New Coffee Shop in Oak Park - You Must Try!

I am a drink fanatic and I am the type of person to go to Starbucks and be first in line whenever they have a new unique drink or flavor. I was recently sent via Yelp to go and check out this new coffee shop called Dollop Coffee Company in Oak Park.

Blue Milk Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The location of this coffee shop is in the heart of downtown Oak Park. The parking situation forces you to have to park in the parking garage across the street, which is free for half an hour.

outside restaurant Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The location also is not easily seen as it is around a corner inside another building.

This coffee shop screams Oak Park lifestyle. If you are unfamiliar with what that means, let me explain what that statement means.

The town of Oak Park has always been an affluent area with the sister town of River Forest listed as one of the most affluent towns in Illinois. The town of Oak Park has also always prided itself on being mostly liberal in nature and free-spirited. The town also prides itself on its proud acceptance of every one of all colors and is a strong supporter of the LGBT community.

Man playing flute inside coffee shop Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The moment I walked into the coffee shop to my right an older gentleman was playing a flute-like instrument that you may see in the Lord of the Rings movies. I am not sure if this man was employed by Dollop Coffee, but he was playing away.

Front counter Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The patrons walking in were a mix of business and hipsters, some even bringing their dogs into the coffee shop with them.

comfy seating Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I walked up to the counter and was greeted by a super friendly and helpful worker named Frances. I asked her what her suggestions were on what to order in regards to drinks.

My Latte Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The cinnamon honey latte, I was told, was their most popular, along with a mocha chocolate latte. I ordered both those drinks and also noticed they had a strange-sounding drink called Blue Milk that I also had to try.

Cinnamon Honey Latte Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I sat at one of their open tables while Frances prepared my drinks. It did not take long before my drinks were ready. They were gorgeous looking.

Many Pre-Made Drinks to purchase Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I tried the honey cinnamon latte first. It was my favorite. It was creamy and subtle. The mocha was very similar to a hot chocolate and it also was fantastic. The Blue Milk was very unusual tasting with hints of mint in a creamy blue froth. I really enjoyed it.

Blue Milk Drink Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I also noticed that they have a sign stating that they get all their bread from Publican downtown. The Publican is a very popular eatery that cures its own meats and bakes its own bread.

Turkey Club Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I wanted to give a thorough review, so I ordered a turkey club on some of their whole wheat bread to try. I will say it was delicious and the bread was soft and tasty.

Bagged Coffee to purchase Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I really loved this place. The only cons I can mention is the parking is not ideal, to be honest. I would like to park in a parking lot and go straight into an establishment, rather than going into a parking garage to pay. I will also mention some of the food items are not really cheap. The drinks start at around $5 and the food items start at around $10.

I definitely suggest anyone check them out for some of their really good and unique drinks if you are in the area.

I give Dollop Coffee Company a rating of 8 out of 10.