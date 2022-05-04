Chicago, IL

Famous Chicago Bakery Closes its Doors after 100 years

Chicago Food King

There are so many culinary landmarks in Chicago that truly make this great city a foodie mecca for people around the world. I am sad to say one of those great Chicago landmark institutions is closing its doors for good after 100 years in business. That famous Chicago landmark is Dinkel’s Bakery in Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geL5W_0fS4cxky00
Dinkel'sPhoto by Google

Norm Dinkel Jr. has been running the business since his father left the bakery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0tZL_0fS4cxky00
inside seatingPhoto by Yelp.

Dinkel’s opened in 1922, at a time when Chicago had about 7,000 bakeries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Hmht_0fS4cxky00
Dinkel's bakery in 1926Photo by Google

Joseph and Antonie Dinkel bought the old Hopfner’s Bakery. Hopfner later reopened after the Depression and turned it into Dinkel’s. They moved locations in 1926, settling in the building where Dutch Boy Paints were invented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RvTni_0fS4cxky00
Dinkel's owner Mr. Norm DinkelPhoto by Google

They stayed in business through the Great Depression, thanks to Lakeview Bank, which allowed the Dinkels to pay what they could, when they could until everyone was back on their feet.

Over the bakery’s tenure, Dinkel’s became famous for sweet rolls, cookies, and coffee cakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfAOJ_0fS4cxky00
Delicious baked goods in signature pink boxesPhoto by Google

In an interview, Mr. Dinkel spoke about how Dinkel's would be open 7 days a week to accommodate its loyal customers.

“Dinkel’s was open from 5 a.m. until 11 in the evening, seven days a week.”

Dinkel said. “The same person may shop at the bakery twice, or three times a day.”

Dinkel’s had a major impact on the bakery world as a whole, too.

Antonie Dinkel, who worked the front while Joseph Dinkel baked, invented a counter-height case called the Chicago Showcase.

The specialty case meant she didn’t need to bend down whenever someone ordered something. And Norm Dinkel Sr. invented the original unbaked frozen cheesecake in 1958.”

Over the course of the bakery’s life, Dinkel’s became an integral part of customers’ identities. It was there for holidays, birthdays, celebrations and as a way to commune with the city.

The weeks leading up to the close of Dinkel's saw customers waiting hours in line to get one last treat from Dinkel's

Dinkel's Bakery has since closed its doors for good on April 30th, 2022, ending a Chicago legacy of over 100 years.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dinkels Bakery# Chicago food king# chicago# Bakeries# Food Reviews

Comments / 1

Published by

Food Blogger, Food Photographer, Restaurant Reviewer. Follow Me on Instagram under ChicagoFoodKing. Also, Check out and follow my BRAND NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL Link in bio

Wood Dale, IL
4430 followers

More from Chicago Food King

Melrose Park, IL

This was my favorite childhood Ice Cream parlor

One of my favorite memories as a kid was a restaurant that has since closed that I feel needs mention for being a true local landmark. The name of the restaurant was Cock Robin Ice Cream in Melrose Park.

Read full story
Lisle, IL

You must try this Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurant in Lisle

I want to get one thing very clear. I am a meat-eater. I love to enjoy a good steak or a juicy hamburger. I was sent on behalf of Yelp to check out a Vegetarian/Vegan Restaurant called Manna Kitchen in Lisle.

Read full story
1 comments
Oak Brook, IL

This New Rooftop Restaurant in Oak Brook is Expensive but is it worth it?

I recently received a message from one of my subscribers on Instagram to review a new restaurant called RH Rooftop Restaurant in Oak Brook. The reason being is that he wanted to take his wife there for their anniversary and see if it is worth the money. I myself wanted to see what all the hype was about and was eager to check this place out.

Read full story
5 comments

My Recipe for an Italian Easter Tradition - Easter Calzone/Easter Pie

It's that time of year again when we finally start seeing warmer weather in Chicagoland - “Yeah Right”. It is also time to celebrate one of my favorite holidays: Easter. The tradition in my family on Easter has always been about food and family. I myself grew up in an Italian household that always had food traditions that were made for specific holidays. The tradition for Easter has always been for dinner Manicotti and for breakfast Easter bread and Easter Calzone, or what some Italians call Easter Pie.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

My picks for some Pretty Good local Chicago Style Hot Dog Spots

I love hotdogs! I do have a favorite hot dog place and it is Gene and Jude’s in Des Plaines. Main PicturePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. I want to list some pretty good lesser-known runner-up local hot dogs spots to give you that hot dog fix you are looking for.

Read full story
11 comments
Addison, IL

My Favorite Italian Bakery in Illinois

I absolutely love sweets. I love Italian pastries even more. I am going to let you all in on my favorite Italian bakery in Illinois. The name of this bakery is Italian Bakery in Addison.

Read full story
5 comments
Roselle, IL

This West Suburban Restaurant was not good

I recently was offered an opportunity to try out a small eatery that offers small breakfast or lunch items and also healthy smoothies. The name of this eatery is Juice and Berry in Roselle.

Read full story
Wood Dale, IL

This is the One of the Best Hamburgers in Illinois “You Must Try”

I love to showcase local restaurants that really bring something to the table - no pun intended. I love that every once in a while a restaurant or bar really surprises me with an overall experience that I was not expecting. This restaurant/bar has, in my opinion, one of the top five hamburgers I have ever had anywhere.

Read full story
La Grange, IL

I had an awful experience at this Lagrange coffee eatery

I was given an opportunity via Yelp Elite Events to try out a coffee cafe/breakfast eatery in downtown La Grange called Blackberry Market. Main PicturePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
9 comments
Chicago, IL

My Top 3 Favorite Places in Chicago to Get Corned Beef Sandwiches on St. Patrick's Day

St Patrick's dayPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. Everyone knows as a Chicagoan there are three things that make a great St. Patrick's day in Chicago. I am going to give you my Top 3 picks for the best places to go and get a corned beef sandwich this St. Patrick's Day in Chicago and Suburbs.

Read full story
Schaumburg, IL

This Schaumburg Chinese Restaurant is a Must Try!

I recently had the pleasure of trying out a Chinese restaurant in the Schaumburg area. The name of the restaurant is Phat Phat Chinese Restaurant. outside restaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
3 comments
Elk Grove Village, IL

I had an awful experience at this western suburb Italian restaurant

I wanted to try out somewhere new that was close to home. I am always on the lookout to add new restaurants to my favorite places to eat. Not a good timePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
25 comments
Chicago, IL

The Hamburgers are not very good at this famous Chicago Landmark Restaurant

I want to write about what I think are some of the most overrated restaurants in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. When I think of overrated I take into account how the actual food at the restaurant is, what they are famous for, and the presentation. The first restaurant on my list is a very famous Chicago tourist spot and world-renowned: The Billy Goats Tavern in Chicago.

Read full story
10 comments
Elmhurst, IL

The Best Chicken Parmigiana I have ever had is at this Italian Restaurant in Elmhurst

I am adding to my food compilation of the “Best food I have ever had”. The next addition has my mouth watering just thinking about it. One of my all-time favorite dishes is Chicken Parmigiana. I think that Francesca’s Amici in Elmhurst makes a near-perfect Chicken Parmigiana.

Read full story
2 comments
Melrose Park, IL

This Famous Nashville Hot Chicken Resturant did not live up to the hype

I really love to try out new places. I especially love to try out new places that serve food that I absolutely love like Nashville Hot Chicken. This leads me to the next place where I was eager to try out: Daves Hot Chicken in Melrose Park.

Read full story
6 comments
Lombard, IL

I cannot emphasize enough how good this appetizer is at this lombard resturant

I really am enjoying writing for this series about the best things I have ever eaten. I am getting great feedback that it is something to continue writing about. This next item is located at Yard House in Lombard.

Read full story
Elmhurst, IL

This great breakfast spot in Elmhurst, IL has fantastic food, but is it worth the price?

I love restaurants that specialize in breakfast. You could say that breakfast food is one of my favorite foods. I headed over to Egg Harbor Cafe in Elmhurst to see if it was as good as I remembered it from years ago.

Read full story
6 comments
Glendale Heights, IL

One of The Best Unique Fast Food Dessert's I have ever had

I am continuing my series of the best things I have ever eaten. The next food item is one of the best fast food desserts in Illinois. This dessert blew me away when I tried it. I could not believe the quality and how delicious it was to come from a fast-food restaurant. This dessert is Frozen Custard from Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Glendale Heights.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

The Best Baked Clams I have ever had in Illinois is at this Suburban Restaurant

I am continuing my series of the best thing I ever ate in Illinois with a Chicago favorite of Baked Clams. I love baked clams. I remember having them when I was younger, especially when my family would celebrate their Italian tradition on Christmas Eve, with the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy