This New Rooftop Restaurant in Oak Brook is Expensive but is it worth it?

I recently received a message from one of my subscribers on Instagram to review a new restaurant called RH Rooftop Restaurant in Oak Brook. The reason being is that he wanted to take his wife there for their anniversary and see if it is worth the money. I myself wanted to see what all the hype was about and was eager to check this place out.

RH main Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The restaurant opened a few months ago and I remember seeing it being built when I would pass by it at the Oak Brook Mall. The building is massive. I had no clue what it was going to be and was eager to find out.

front entrance Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I did some research and found that it was going to be an RH location “Restoration Home”. My only experience with this company was I knew they sold super expensive furniture and one of their locations was in the Merchandise Mart in Downtown Chicago.

fountain in middle of restaurant Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I had no idea that they also housed a rooftop atrium-style restaurant in most of their locations around the world.

interior Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I attempted to make reservation months prior via the Open Table app. I quickly found it was next to impossible to snag a reservation weeks after it first opened up.

crystal chandeliers Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I had forgotten about RH Rooftop until one of my subscribers asked for a review to be made. I was also lucky to see that I was now able to get a reservation for Friday afternoon at 11 a.m.

cool decour Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I drove up to the massive building with my wife to try and find the entrance to the huge building. I saw a small sign stating you needed to enter the front entrance that was facing 22nd St.

Inside main dining room Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I walked through a large gate that led to a massive door. I was shocked at how gorgeous the inside looked as soon as I walked in. I first noticed two large staircases that lead upstairs to the restaurant where a gorgeous large crystal chandelier hangs overhead.

$33 Burger Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The building consists of three floors, the first two are for super luxurious furniture showrooms and the third is strictly for the restaurant.

Inside of my Hamburger Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I want to make a point also that there are elevators available for anyone that cannot for whatever reason climb the large staircase.

Shaved Ribeye Sandwich Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I enter the restaurant and my first reaction is that it is absolutely gorgeous. A large fountain sits in the middle of the restaurant and large trees adorn all parts of the restaurant amongst the tables. The tables are mainly made up of large booths and two-person tables. The entire restaurant is encased 360 degrees in glass; it looks just like an atrium or sunroom. There is also a rooftop open-air seating area, but it was much too cold for anyone to be out there the day we were there.

Truffle Fries Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The host guided us to our table and asked what we would like to drink. I want to make a point here that nothing is free, even the water. I was given the option of still or sparkling water. I went with the Aqua Panna bottle for $9. I later found out that if you make a fuss about the water choices, like the table next to us, they will bring a pitcher of tap water for the table.

$9 Aqua Panna water Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The main item I was excited to try was their hamburger. It is an exact replica of the AuCheval hamburger downtown. Brendan Sodikoff, the founder of Hogsalt Hospitality owns AuCheval & Bavette’s restaurants, located in downtown Chicago. It is a perfect scenario that I am able to get one of the best hamburgers in the country without the 3-hour wait of going to AuCheval downtown. I am able to make a reservation here unlike the AuCheval downtown location, but it comes with a pretty hefty price.

Menu back Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The base price of my hamburger that comes with cheese of my choice, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles is $22. If you wanted to add avocado and bacon, which I did, it adds an additional $11, making my hamburger cost $33 without fries. My wife ordered the shaved Ribeye sandwich that cost $30. We had an order of garlic Aioli truffle fries for the table for $20. I will tell you I love everything about RH Rooftop when it comes to the food, ambiance, and service, but the prices are exorbitant.

Menu front Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My wife loved her ribeye. I absolutely loved my hamburger and the fries were delicious. The guests’ attire was a mix of extreme casual wear to higher-end clothing.

I would say RH Rooftop is worth it to try out for a special occasion but in no way could I see it becoming my regular hangout, due to the price. I also want to add that our friendly server told us we came on a good day because when it is warmer out the glass-enclosed restaurant becomes hot as an oven and is miserable due to the heat. I was also told on hot days they open up all the doors to let a natural breeze come in.

I give RH Rooftop a rating of 7 out of 10. I would definitely recommend checking it out at least once for a nice occasion.

