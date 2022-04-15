My Recipe for an Italian Easter Tradition - Easter Calzone/Easter Pie

Chicago Food King

It's that time of year again when we finally start seeing warmer weather in Chicagoland - “Yeah Right”. It is also time to celebrate one of my favorite holidays: Easter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O4Egq_0f9sLywz00
Easter CalzonePhoto by Google

The tradition in my family on Easter has always been about food and family. I myself grew up in an Italian household that always had food traditions that were made for specific holidays. The tradition for Easter has always been for dinner Manicotti and for breakfast Easter bread and Easter Calzone, or what some Italians call Easter Pie.

I want to share with you all my personal family recipes for my Easter Calzone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETCot_0f9sLywz00
Easter CalzonePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Pastry crust

Now there are two ways you can go about this: the easy way or the traditional way. If you want to go about this the easy way, just go to your local grocery store and get pre-made pie crust. If you want the traditional way, follow these instructions on how to make the crust from scratch.

4½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more as needed

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

8 ounces (2 sticks) chilled unsalted butter, cut into pieces

3 large eggs, beaten

¾ cups cream

Filling

The filling is very simple. It's made with Italian sausage, Ricotta and Pecorino Romano cheese, and eggs.

Meat

Some recipes might call for salami and ham, but I use only crumbled Italian sausage.

Cheeses

Pecorino Romano and Ricotta Cheese

Prepare the dough: In a food processor, combine 4½ cups of flour, the baking powder, and salt. Pulse to combine. With the processor on, add the butter cubes through the feed tube a few at a time. Process until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add the beaten eggs through the feed tube, followed by the cream. Process until dough is formed. Turn dough out on a lightly floured work area and work the dough until it is smooth. If the dough seems too wet, work in additional flour. Cover the dough with plastic food wrap and let rest for 30 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine all of the meat, cheeses (Ricotta and Pecorino Romano), and 4 eggs hard-boiled and chopped up. Add 4 cracked eggs uncooked. Add garlic, salt, parsley, and black pepper. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Divide the dough into two pieces. You will need two-thirds of the dough for the bottom and side of the pan and the remaining third for the top.

On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the larger portion of dough into a 13-inch circle. Carefully transfer the rolled-out dough to a 10-inch pan that has been lightly sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Using your fingers, press the dough into the pan leaving a slight overhang on all of the edges.

Pour the meat and egg cheese mixture into the pan and smooth it out using an offset spatula.

Roll out the remaining piece of dough into an 11-inch circle. Moisten the edge of the overhanging dough with cream and then set the rolled-out dough on top of the filled pan. Trim off excess dough along the edges and crimp the sides. Using a fork, prick several sets of holes across the top of the dough to allow steam to escape during baking.

If you like, you can make decorative cutouts with the remaining dough and decorate the top of the pastry.

Brush the top of the pastry with heavy whipping cream.

Bake for approximately 1 hour until the crust is nicely browned. Let the pie cool completely before serving.

I hope you all enjoy this family recipe. I would love to hear about some of your family's food traditions on Easter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIXeU_0f9sLywz00
Easter CalzonePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Easter Calzone# Easter Pie# Italian# Chicago Food King# Easter Tradition

Comments / 1

Published by

Food Blogger, Food Photographer, Restaurant Reviewer. Follow Me on Instagram under ChicagoFoodKing. Also, Check out and follow my BRAND NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL Link in bio

Wood Dale, IL
4407 followers

More from Chicago Food King

Oak Brook, IL

This New Rooftop Restaurant in Oak Brook is Expensive but is it worth it?

I recently received a message from one of my subscribers on Instagram to review a new restaurant called RH Rooftop Restaurant in Oak Brook. The reason being is that he wanted to take his wife there for their anniversary and see if it is worth the money. I myself wanted to see what all the hype was about and was eager to check this place out.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

My picks for some Pretty Good local Chicago Style Hot Dog Spots

I love hotdogs! I do have a favorite hot dog place and it is Gene and Jude’s in Des Plaines. Main PicturePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. I want to list some pretty good lesser-known runner-up local hot dogs spots to give you that hot dog fix you are looking for.

Read full story
10 comments
Addison, IL

My Favorite Italian Bakery in Illinois

I absolutely love sweets. I love Italian pastries even more. I am going to let you all in on my favorite Italian bakery in Illinois. The name of this bakery is Italian Bakery in Addison.

Read full story
5 comments
Roselle, IL

This West Suburban Restaurant was not good

I recently was offered an opportunity to try out a small eatery that offers small breakfast or lunch items and also healthy smoothies. The name of this eatery is Juice and Berry in Roselle.

Read full story
Wood Dale, IL

This is the One of the Best Hamburgers in Illinois “You Must Try”

I love to showcase local restaurants that really bring something to the table - no pun intended. I love that every once in a while a restaurant or bar really surprises me with an overall experience that I was not expecting. This restaurant/bar has, in my opinion, one of the top five hamburgers I have ever had anywhere.

Read full story
La Grange, IL

I had an awful experience at this Lagrange coffee eatery

I was given an opportunity via Yelp Elite Events to try out a coffee cafe/breakfast eatery in downtown La Grange called Blackberry Market. Main PicturePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
9 comments
Chicago, IL

My Top 3 Favorite Places in Chicago to Get Corned Beef Sandwiches on St. Patrick's Day

St Patrick's dayPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. Everyone knows as a Chicagoan there are three things that make a great St. Patrick's day in Chicago. I am going to give you my Top 3 picks for the best places to go and get a corned beef sandwich this St. Patrick's Day in Chicago and Suburbs.

Read full story
Schaumburg, IL

This Schaumburg Chinese Restaurant is a Must Try!

I recently had the pleasure of trying out a Chinese restaurant in the Schaumburg area. The name of the restaurant is Phat Phat Chinese Restaurant. outside restaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
3 comments
Elk Grove Village, IL

I had an awful experience at this western suburb Italian restaurant

I wanted to try out somewhere new that was close to home. I am always on the lookout to add new restaurants to my favorite places to eat. Not a good timePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
25 comments
Chicago, IL

The Hamburgers are not very good at this famous Chicago Landmark Restaurant

I want to write about what I think are some of the most overrated restaurants in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. When I think of overrated I take into account how the actual food at the restaurant is, what they are famous for, and the presentation. The first restaurant on my list is a very famous Chicago tourist spot and world-renowned: The Billy Goats Tavern in Chicago.

Read full story
10 comments
Elmhurst, IL

The Best Chicken Parmigiana I have ever had is at this Italian Restaurant in Elmhurst

I am adding to my food compilation of the “Best food I have ever had”. The next addition has my mouth watering just thinking about it. One of my all-time favorite dishes is Chicken Parmigiana. I think that Francesca’s Amici in Elmhurst makes a near-perfect Chicken Parmigiana.

Read full story
2 comments
Melrose Park, IL

This Famous Nashville Hot Chicken Resturant did not live up to the hype

I really love to try out new places. I especially love to try out new places that serve food that I absolutely love like Nashville Hot Chicken. This leads me to the next place where I was eager to try out: Daves Hot Chicken in Melrose Park.

Read full story
6 comments
Lombard, IL

I cannot emphasize enough how good this appetizer is at this lombard resturant

I really am enjoying writing for this series about the best things I have ever eaten. I am getting great feedback that it is something to continue writing about. This next item is located at Yard House in Lombard.

Read full story
Elmhurst, IL

This great breakfast spot in Elmhurst, IL has fantastic food, but is it worth the price?

I love restaurants that specialize in breakfast. You could say that breakfast food is one of my favorite foods. I headed over to Egg Harbor Cafe in Elmhurst to see if it was as good as I remembered it from years ago.

Read full story
6 comments
Glendale Heights, IL

One of The Best Unique Fast Food Dessert's I have ever had

I am continuing my series of the best things I have ever eaten. The next food item is one of the best fast food desserts in Illinois. This dessert blew me away when I tried it. I could not believe the quality and how delicious it was to come from a fast-food restaurant. This dessert is Frozen Custard from Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Glendale Heights.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

The Best Baked Clams I have ever had in Illinois is at this Suburban Restaurant

I am continuing my series of the best thing I ever ate in Illinois with a Chicago favorite of Baked Clams. I love baked clams. I remember having them when I was younger, especially when my family would celebrate their Italian tradition on Christmas Eve, with the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

Read full story
5 comments
Illinois State

The Best Hamburger I have ever had is in an Illinois Suburb

I am continuing my series of the best thing I ever ate in Illinois with a fan favorite: the hamburger. I know so many of you may disagree with me on my selection, but I have eaten everywhere and this burger really stands out as a fantastic hamburger. This hamburger comes from the restaurant Labriola in Oakbrook.

Read full story
30 comments
Illinois State

The Best Eggrolls I have ever had are in a restaurant in Illinois

I will be starting a new article series of the best food items I have eaten in Illinois. It will feature food items that, in my humble opinion, are the best you can get in Illinois.

Read full story
23 comments
Chicago, IL

ChristKindleMarket - Chicago, IL -Honest Review-

It is that time of year again. Everyone gets into the spirit of Christmas cheer with presents under the tree, the food, the decorating, and, of course, the commercialism of the holiday. The one location in Chicago that is a prime example of taking something super awesome and sweet and turning it into an overpriced overcrowded event is ChristKindleMarket in downtown Chicago.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy