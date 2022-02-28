This Famous Nashville Hot Chicken Resturant did not live up to the hype

I really love to try out new places. I especially love to try out new places that serve food that I absolutely love like Nashville Hot Chicken. This leads me to the next place where I was eager to try out: Daves Hot Chicken in Melrose Park.

outside restaurant Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

This franchise has been on my radar for quite some time. I first heard about this place a year or so ago when it was only located on the west coast. The pictures of Dave's Hot Chicken that I had seen on social media made their chicken look phenomenal. I then heard that Dave’s Hot Chicken was starting to branch out all over the country in multiple locations.

Inside main dining room Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I was driving down North Ave in Melrose Park and noticed they had a drive-through. I did a quick Yelp look-up and noticed this location did not have very good reviews. I did not really care because I wanted to check this place out for myself and give an honest review. This review by the way is solely of my experience via the drive-through.

Dave's Hot Chicken Tenders Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The line of the drive-through was busy. The staff working the windows seemed pleasant. I ordered two orders of Chicken tenders and fries and a small mac and cheese. I ordered an extra tender order so my wife could also try it when I got home. I also want to add that the tender order consists of two large chicken tenders and fries. The order without drinks and just four large tenders and fries and a small mac and cheese is a whopping $30!! Talk about chicken price inflation!!

My first reaction was I ordered the hot spice level for myself and my wife had the mild. The spice was a dry rub and had a very nauseating heat to it. I love spice, but this was a spice that was not overwhelming, it just made me feel very nauseous. The chicken strips were very thick and with a fist bite, it felt like they were seconds away from being undercooked.

The mac and cheese tasted as if it came straight from a kraft box. It was extremely generic tasting.

The food did not taste good. I would dare say the Nashville Hot Chicken from KFC was much better. This chicken also comes at a high price. I cannot say I would ever recommend going here for Nashville Hot Chicken.

I give Dave's Hot Chicken a rating of 3 out of 10. I will not be returning.

