I cannot emphasize enough how good this appetizer is at this lombard resturant

I really am enjoying writing for this series about the best things I have ever eaten. I am getting great feedback that it is something to continue writing about. This next item is located at Yard House in Lombard.

Poke Nachos Photo by Yelp.

This next delicious food appetizer is so addictive that I find it almost impossible to stop eating them. This food item I am talking about is their Poke Nachos.

Poke Nacho Photo by Yelp.

The nachos have a flavor profile that is out of this world. I love sushi and I really love sushi-grade tuna. Put that on crispy wontons and I am in heaven.

I like that they serve the nachos on a large platter it makes it great for sharing.

Poke Nacho Photo by Yelp.

The ingredients that go into this heavenly food creation are as follows: marinated raw ahi, crispy wontons, avocado, serranos, white truffle sauce, sweet soy-ginger sauce, sriracha aïoli, cilantro, green onions, nori, and sesame seeds.

The Tuna is so fresh and the wontons add such a satisfying crunch that a typical tortilla chip could not accomplish. The white truffle sauce adds the umami garlic flavoring that lingers on your palette. The creaminess of the avocado and the sweetness of the sweet soy-ginger sauce pair perfectly between sweet and savory.

Inside main dining room Photo by Yelp.

This restaurant is also new and updated. The actual restaurant only opened in Lombard a couple of years ago so nothing feels dated.

outside restaurant Photo by Yelp.

I would like to add that this place can get very busy for happy hour and on weekends, of course.

If you are into sports in any way they do have a massive amount of screens showing various sporting events.

I give the Poke Nachos at Yard House a rating of 9 out of 10. I definitely think you need to add them to your Illinois food bucket list and check them out.

