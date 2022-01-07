This great breakfast spot in Elmhurst, IL has fantastic food, but is it worth the price?

I love restaurants that specialize in breakfast. You could say that breakfast food is one of my favorite foods. I headed over to Egg Harbor Cafe in Elmhurst to see if it was as good as I remembered it from years ago.

traditional breakfast Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I have not been to Egg Harbor Cafe in many years. I remember they had awesome pancakes and skillets. I was in the Elmhurst area with my wife and thought I would check them out.

The decor inside has definitely been updated. The furniture looks relatively new and the decor also looks on the newer refreshed side. I will say one eyesore right when you walk in is they removed the large front desk, that the hostess would stand behind, and replaced it with a podium. The marks from the old desk still are prevalent in the older-looking carpet.

Inside main dining room Photo by Yelp.

The waitstaff all seemed friendly enough. The server who was our waitress seemed tired and lethargic, not really welcoming, but friendly enough.

outside restaurant Photo by Yelp.

I really like that they give you a personal small jug of water for your table. I think most restaurants should do this to save time waiting on water and not have the waitstaff run back and forth for refills.

There was a special menu. I looked it over and ended up ordering their specialty skillet with gravy, eggs, sausage, and potatoes. It also comes with an English muffin and jam on the side. I also ordered their house wheat pancakes. My wife ordered their banana pecan pancakes and the traditional breakfast of eggs, bacon, and home fries.

My skillet was fantastic Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The food came out in around 10 minutes. The food looked fantastic and I was excited to dig in. The pancakes were delicious and my skillet literally made me say wow at how good it was. I tried my wife’s pancakes and they were also fantastic.

$15 dollar pancakes Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The breakfast was perfect in every way except for one aspect: the price!

Banana pancakes Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The bill was well over $50 dollars. I looked at the price breakdown and noticed the regular pancakes were $15 dollars. I will say I felt the prices were way higher than they should have been, but honestly, the food was so good that I probably will be back.

I think if you are in the area of Elmhurst and want really good breakfast food and do not care about price definitely check Egg Harbor Cafe out. However, if the price is important I think you may want to go elsewhere for breakfast.

I give Egg Harbor Cafe in Elmhurst a rating of 7 out of 10.

