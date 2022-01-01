One of The Best Unique Fast Food Dessert's I have ever had

I am continuing my series of the best things I have ever eaten. The next food item is one of the best fast food desserts in Illinois. This dessert blew me away when I tried it. I could not believe the quality and how delicious it was to come from a fast-food restaurant. This dessert is Frozen Custard from Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Glendale Heights.

Turtle Sundae Photo by Yelp.

This place is really great for its food and desserts. I feel like it is on the same level as Culvers. The service is super friendly and the food is fresh and delicious. I could write a review about the food here, but this article is for their frozen custard.

Brownie Delight Sundae Photo by Yelp.

The frozen custard dessert is unlike any other dessert I’ve had in this category. I ordered their Chocolate Brownie Delight and my wife had the Signature Turtle Sundae. The frozen custard used was almost like ice cream, but it was so velvety soft, and creamy. The Brownie Delight used chocolate custard that was very rich with chocolate flavor. On the bottom of the cup, they put a soft gooey brownie. It was fantastic. The Signature Turtle Sundae used vanilla custard and layered it with caramel and pecans. It was like eating a creamy cloud.

Inside main dining room Photo by Yelp.

The Inside is set up like an old-school diner.

outside restaurant Photo by Yelp.

I was shocked these desserts came from what many would consider a fast food joint, but the quality felt like a high-end ice cream parlor.

Frozen Custard to go available inside Photo by Yelp.

I noticed while paying that you were able to buy pints of their custard to go in the flavors of chocolate and vanilla. I had to buy a pint to take home and see how the quality would be in their to-go containers.

The Burgers are delicious also Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The frozen custard to go only has one possible downside. The custard is frozen solid, from what I can imagine is due to the high-fat content in the frozen custard. I had to let it sit out for a very long time for it to soften to even attempt to scoop some out.

I really cannot recommend more for everyone to check this place out and grab a burger and definitely get their frozen custard. You will be shocked at how good it is.

I give the frozen custard at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers a rating of 8 out of 10.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2022. All Rights Reserved.