Chicago, IL

The Best Baked Clams I have ever had in Illinois is at this Suburban Restaurant

Chicago Food King

I am continuing my series of the best thing I ever ate in Illinois with a Chicago favorite of Baked Clams. I love baked clams. I remember having them when I was younger, especially when my family would celebrate their Italian tradition on Christmas Eve, with the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283gYq_0dZckQAT00
Baked clamsPhoto by Yelp.

I have traveled all over the country and soon found out that baked clams are very unique to the Chicagoland area. Having said that, I have had many baked clams at many Italian restaurants in Illinois. One restaurant that stands out head and shoulders above anyone else is Armand’s Pizzeria Restaurant in Elmhurst.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vfcjw_0dZckQAT00
outside restaurantPhoto by Yelp.

The Armand’s Pizzeria family Restaurant group has multiple locations throughout Illinois, including Elmwood Park. I have found the Elmhurst location makes them the best on a consistent basis.

The secret that Armand’s Pizzeria gets right with their clams is the size of the clam. The clam cannot be too big, so that’s why you need to use top neck clams when making a great baked clam. If the clam is too big it will be tough and not taste good at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ln7jI_0dZckQAT00
My recent order of 8 dozen baked clams for X-Mas Eve from Aemand'sPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The other key component to great baked clams is the breading that is used. The breading should not overpower the clam and should be seasoned with mainly garlic and parmesan cheese. Armand’s Pizzeria knocks it out of the park with their breading, which is super flavorful and delicious.

This last part is the most important. I have been to so many restaurants that prepare great baked clams only to destroy them by saturating them in an oil or grease-like sauce. The clams at Armand’s have a perfect subtle sauce that goes on top of the clams and does not overpower any of the flavors.

The inside of Armand’s Pizzeria is a small eatery, nothing fancy. I mainly order takeout when dining from here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4avmnU_0dZckQAT00
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Yelp.

I recently ordered for Christmas Eve my baked clams from here and it was perfect. I was in heaven. I want to mention that the prices of their clams are fairer than other restaurants in the area, so that is always a plus.

I give Armand’s, strictly based on their baked clams, a rating of 9 out of 10. It is definitely a food item that everyone should check out from here.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Baked Clams# Italian Food# Illinois# The best thing I ever ate# Elmhurst

Comments / 4

Published by

Food Blogger, Food Photographer, Restaurant Reviewer. Follow Me on Instagram under ChicagoFoodKing. Also, Check out and follow my BRAND NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL Link in bio

Wood Dale, IL
3962 followers

More from Chicago Food King

Glendale Heights, IL

One of The Best Unique Fast Food Dessert's I have ever had

I am continuing my series of the best things I have ever eaten. The next food item is one of the best fast food desserts in Illinois. This dessert blew me away when I tried it. I could not believe the quality and how delicious it was to come from a fast-food restaurant. This dessert is Frozen Custard from Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Glendale Heights.

Read full story
2 comments
Illinois State

The Best Hamburger I have ever had is in an Illinois Suburb

I am continuing my series of the best thing I ever ate in Illinois with a fan favorite: the hamburger. I know so many of you may disagree with me on my selection, but I have eaten everywhere and this burger really stands out as a fantastic hamburger. This hamburger comes from the restaurant Labriola in Oakbrook.

Read full story
30 comments
Illinois State

The Best Eggrolls I have ever had are in a restaurant in Illinois

I will be starting a new article series of the best food items I have eaten in Illinois. It will feature food items that, in my humble opinion, are the best you can get in Illinois.

Read full story
20 comments
Chicago, IL

ChristKindleMarket - Chicago, IL -Honest Review-

It is that time of year again. Everyone gets into the spirit of Christmas cheer with presents under the tree, the food, the decorating, and, of course, the commercialism of the holiday. The one location in Chicago that is a prime example of taking something super awesome and sweet and turning it into an overpriced overcrowded event is ChristKindleMarket in downtown Chicago.

Read full story
2 comments

I was so excited to try this new Oakbrook Restaurant out- What a let down it was

I wanted to try something different. I had heard about this new restaurant in Oakbrook that made food from the principles of some doctor that focused on anti-inflammatory foods. I had to try this unique place called True Food Kitchen located in Oakbrook Mall.

Read full story
6 comments
Elmhurst, IL

This used to be one of my favorite restaurants - What happened?

I was shocked when I looked back at my past reviews and saw that I had not written a review for, at the time, one of my favorite restaurants, Gia Mia in Elmhurst. I did not have a great experience with my last visit, but I was in the area and thought to give them another try.

Read full story
4 comments
Westmont, IL

Grill 89 - Westmont, IL - Restaurant Review

I had recently discovered a very nice breakfast/brunch and lunch location that many of you may have already heard of or been to. The name of the restaurant is Grill 89 in Westmont.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Racism in the form of Equity and Equality Displayed at the Art Institue of Chicago.

The Art Institute of Chicago has recently fired all of its long-time volunteers. The reason that was given is that the Art Institute wants more diversity in their volunteer staff, not just well-to-do white women. This mass firing was committed by the new Executive Director of Learning and Public Engagement at Art Institute of Chicago Veronica Stein.

Read full story
29 comments
Oak Brook, IL

This Oakbrook, IL Resturant has a major issue going on.

One of my favorite restaurants in Oak Brook is Labriola and has a major problem on its hands. What is going on -Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. I have written numerous reviews stating how much I love the food here and how I think their hamburger “The Richie Burger 2.0” is the best in Illinois. However, there is a problem that I have noticed for the last couple of weeks that I have been going here. The air conditioning has not been working. I can tell you that I looked at the temperature inside and it was well over 87 degrees. The beverages that were in the open cooler were all sweating.

Read full story
7 comments
Oak Brook, IL

This Very Popular Oakbrook, IL Restaurant is closing its doors forever.

I am very sad today. I heard the news that my favorite restaurant in Oakbrook is closing on November 24th after their lease is up. Closed -Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. That restaurant is Mon Ami Gabi. The restaurant has been in its current location for over two decades.

Read full story
19 comments
Oakbrook Terrace, IL

Frankie's Deli - Oakbrook Terrace - Resturant Review

I am on the hunt for my competition. I am in the process of possibly opening a meatball sandwich stand and have started to make a list of what people of Illinois consider their favorite meatball spots in Illinois.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Crime Surge has Restaurant Goers Thinking Twice to Consider Dining Downtown.

I love to go out to a nice restaurant or a local food stand to have a great dining experience. I take so much pride in knowing that Chicago and its surrounding suburbs have some of the best places in the world to eat.

Read full story
36 comments
Elmwood Park, IL

Johnnies Beef - Elmwood Park, IL - Closing for good?

I have been hearing this rumor for a very long time. I needed to get to the bottom of this to see if it truly was a rumor or a fact. The rumor is that the famous Johnnie’s Beef in Elmwood Park was closing its doors for good.

Read full story
59 comments
La Grange, IL

Q's BBQ - Lagrange Park, IL - Restaurant Review

I love BBQ and it may be one of my favorite styles of food to eat. I also love finding great spots that are not in the city. The one BBQ spot that I know I can always rely on for having really good BBQ is Q’s BBQ in La Grange.

Read full story
3 comments
Illinois State

My Favorite Gelato in Illinois is served at this Suburban Italian Restaurant.

I love ice cream, but what I love even more is gelato. I have a restaurant that serves some of the best gelatos in Illinois. That restaurant is Massa Cafe Italiano in Elmwood Park.

Read full story
Sikeston, MO

Lambert's Cafe - Sikeston, MO - Restaurant Review

I was driving back to Illinois from my Southern States road trip when I saw a sign for the most unusual restaurant. The sign read come to Lambert's Cafe “Home of the Throwed Rolls”. I could not pass up an opportunity to check out this strange place, so I turned off the highway to my next stop.

Read full story
10 comments

Margarita Beach Hotel - Gulf Breeze, FL - Hotel Review

My favorite destination for when I want to escape and feel like I am on my own personal episode of “Fantasy Island” is, none other than, Margaritaville Beach Hotel in Gulf Breeze, FL.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Mr. Beef and Pizza - Chicago, IL - Restaurant Review

If you all have been following my page, you will remember I did a list of my favorite Italian beef sandwiches in Illinois. Mr. Beef and Pizza off Harlem was my number one pick for what I felt was the best beef in Illinois.

Read full story
3 comments
Burr Ridge, IL

Capri Ristorante - Burr ridge, IL - Restaurant Review

My sister gave me the honor this year to pick where to go for her birthday with her family. I had a couple of parameters that she wanted the restaurant to have. The first request was that they had to serve baked clams and the second request was that they were a classy Italian restaurant.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy