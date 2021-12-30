The Best Hamburger I have ever had is in an Illinois Suburb

I am continuing my series of the best thing I ever ate in Illinois with a fan favorite: the hamburger. I know so many of you may disagree with me on my selection, but I have eaten everywhere and this burger really stands out as a fantastic hamburger. This hamburger comes from the restaurant Labriola in Oakbrook.

Richie burger 2.0 Photo by Yelp.

The hamburger is called The Richie 2.0 Burger. The burger comes on a homemade pretzel croissant, merk’s cheddar cheese, bacon, and grilled onions.

The hamburger really is a work of art. The burger is always thick and super juicy. The bacon adds so much flavor and texture is perfectly cooked crispy and delicious. I love that they use Merk’s cheddar cheese as their cheese to top the burger. The sharpness and saltiness of the cheese really go well with the grilled onions. I also must mention that the pretzel croissant is a fantastic binder to put all of these great ingredients together.

Richie burger 2.0 Photo by Yelp.

The fries that come with the burger are some of my favorite, the thin-cut style. They are crispy and light and pair well with this burger.

Richie burger 2.0 Photo by Yelp.

I really like the ordering process at Labriola. I put in my order and they bring it to my table. I get my own drink and I do not have to worry about waiting on waitstaff for anything.

This restaurant gets very busy throughout the day, especially on weekends. I do not think many customers know how good The Richie Burger 2.0 is because I see so many people opting for the pizza or pasta dishes.

Inside main dining room Photo by Yelp.

I give The Richie Burger 2.0 a rating of 9 out of 10. I really think everyone should give this place a try, at least to try out this burger. It really is that good.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2021. All Rights Reserved.