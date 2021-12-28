The Best Eggrolls I have ever had are in a restaurant in Illinois

I will be starting a new article series of the best food items I have eaten in Illinois. It will feature food items that, in my humble opinion, are the best you can get in Illinois.

Eggroll Photo by Yelp.

The first item on my list is a restaurant that I have been going to since I was a child. This restaurant has hands down the very best egg rolls. This restaurant is New Star Restaurant in Elmwood Park.

This restaurant can get very busy, especially because they just added a Hibachi grill to the back of the restaurant a couple of years ago. New Star was purchased by new owners five years ago and one thought was on everyone’s minds. Will they still continue to make the very best egg rolls in Illinois or will it be a different recipe?

Inside main dining room Photo by Yelp.

Thankfully, the answer came in the form of a taste test. Yes, these egg rolls are still the exact same flavor and texture as the old ones.

The secret, in my opinion, to New Stars’ famous one-of-a-kind flavor is the filling they put in the egg rolls. The inside has almost a stuffing texture; no one ingredient overpowers the other. The outside shell is also deep-fried to perfection. The way they deep fry the egg roll leaves you with a crunch that is truly addicting.

Inside the famous egg roll Photo by Yelp.

The way to eat these egg rolls is to take their homemade sweet and sour sauce and mix it with their hot mustard sauce. I then dip the eggroll and take a bite or use my fork to saturate each bite in this delicious spicy mixture. I will give you a forewarning though, the hot mustard is very spicy and can leave you with a burning nose and watery eyes if you try too much in one bite.

Crunchy outside shell Photo by Yelp.

The parking is mainly street parking, however, there is a lot about a block down that is used for the restaurant. I suggest if the restaurant is busy to get them to go.

eggroll to go Photo by Yelp.

This is a must-try for any person from Illinois or the Chicagoland area. I give New Star Restaurant egg rolls a rating of 9 out of 10.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2021. All Rights Reserved.