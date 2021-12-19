I was so excited to try this new Oakbrook Restaurant out- What a let down it was

Chicago Food King

I wanted to try something different. I had heard about this new restaurant in Oakbrook that made food from the principles of some doctor that focused on anti-inflammatory foods. I had to try this unique place called True Food Kitchen located in Oakbrook Mall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pceR_0dQmE8Fh00
outside restaurantPhoto by Yelp.

I looked up the reviews before I visited True Food Kitchen. The restaurant posted this statement on Yelp.

“True Food Kitchen is a restaurant and lifestyle brand inspired by the philosophy that food should make you feel better, and that great tasting food and thoughtfully crafted beverages can serve as the foundation for a life well-lived. True Food's seasonal menu is guided by the principles of Dr. Andrew Weil's anti-inflammatory food pyramid and emphasizes wholesome, simple ingredients with simple preparations to highlight the natural health benefits and flavors of each ingredient. From nutrient-dense staples and carefully sourced proteins to little-known superfoods, True Food Kitchen has committed to sourcing the most responsible, creative, in-season ingredients.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TgYh_0dQmE8Fh00
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Yelp.

I made my way to the restaurant on a Tuesday. I did not need a reservation. The hostess sat us in a nice corner of the restaurant. The restaurant had a very L.A. vibe with bright colors and a healthy-looking drink menu. I almost felt like I was in a Vegan restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxUnT_0dQmE8Fh00
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Yelp.

The waitress greeted us and told us this place was a scratch kitchen. This meant that they would make any substitutions we would want on any of the menu items. I started my dining experience with an apple juice lemonade. The drink was very refreshing and tasty. My wife had the Matcha Horchata that was served hot. It was very creamy and good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETYfT_0dQmE8Fh00
apple lemonadePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I looked over the menu and it did not have a lot that really sounded good to me. I tried their Pear and goat cheese flatbread. The flatbread was awful. It had no flavor and was not even cut for us to take a piece. We had to tear the bread apart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7kSu_0dQmE8Fh00
flat breadPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I put in my order for the main dish. I had the Lasagna Bolognese and my wife ordered the grilled chicken and mozzarella panini.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDgYm_0dQmE8Fh00
Panini with sweet potato hashPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The food arrived and I could not believe my portion. It was one large lasagna noodle and the rest was water sauce with a spoonful of meat. I tried a bit and my first thoughts were that I could make this 100% better than this and not be charged 25 dollars for it. It was not good. I did not think anything was worse than my dish until I looked at my wife’s plate. The panini was in a greasy oily wrap and the sweet potato hash on the side was not crispy. It was very mushy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zRZl_0dQmE8Fh00
LasagnaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The food was awful and the atmosphere was pretentious. I could not see myself recommending this place to anyone. There are far better options in the Oakbrook Mall area. I give this place a rating of 2 out of 10.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Restaurant reviewChicagofoodkingFood Reviewillinoisoakbrook mall

Comments / 6

Published by

Food Blogger, Food Photographer, Restaurant Reviewer. Follow Me on Instagram under ChicagoFoodKing. Also, Check out and follow my BRAND NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL Link in bio

Wood Dale, IL
3612 followers

More from Chicago Food King

ChristKindleMarket Chicago -Review- I HAD AN AWFUL TIME!

It is that time of year again. Everyone gets into the spirit of Christmas cheer with presents under the tree, the food, the decorating, and, of course, the commercialism of the holiday. The one location in Chicago that is a prime example of taking something super awesome and sweet and turning it into an overpriced overcrowded event is ChristKindleMarket in downtown Chicago.

Read full story
2 comments
Elmhurst, IL

This used to be one of my favorite restaurants - What happened?

I was shocked when I looked back at my past reviews and saw that I had not written a review for, at the time, one of my favorite restaurants, Gia Mia in Elmhurst. I did not have a great experience with my last visit, but I was in the area and thought to give them another try.

Read full story
4 comments

Grill 89 - Westmont, IL - Restaurant Review

I had recently discovered a very nice breakfast/brunch and lunch location that many of you may have already heard of or been to. The name of the restaurant is Grill 89 in Westmont.

Read full story
2 comments

Racism in the form of Equity and Equality Displayed at the Art Institue of Chicago.

The Art Institute of Chicago has recently fired all of its long-time volunteers. The reason that was given is that the Art Institute wants more diversity in their volunteer staff, not just well-to-do white women. This mass firing was committed by the new Executive Director of Learning and Public Engagement at Art Institute of Chicago Veronica Stein.

Read full story
29 comments

This Oakbrook, IL Resturant has a major issue going on.

One of my favorite restaurants in Oak Brook is Labriola and has a major problem on its hands. What is going on -Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. I have written numerous reviews stating how much I love the food here and how I think their hamburger “The Richie Burger 2.0” is the best in Illinois. However, there is a problem that I have noticed for the last couple of weeks that I have been going here. The air conditioning has not been working. I can tell you that I looked at the temperature inside and it was well over 87 degrees. The beverages that were in the open cooler were all sweating.

Read full story
7 comments

This Very Popular Oakbrook, IL Restaurant is closing its doors forever.

I am very sad today. I heard the news that my favorite restaurant in Oakbrook is closing on November 24th after their lease is up. Closed -Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. That restaurant is Mon Ami Gabi. The restaurant has been in its current location for over two decades.

Read full story
19 comments
Oakbrook Terrace, IL

Frankie's Deli - Oakbrook Terrace - Resturant Review

I am on the hunt for my competition. I am in the process of possibly opening a meatball sandwich stand and have started to make a list of what people of Illinois consider their favorite meatball spots in Illinois.

Read full story
4 comments

Chicago Crime Surge has Restaurant Goers Thinking Twice to Consider Dining Downtown.

I love to go out to a nice restaurant or a local food stand to have a great dining experience. I take so much pride in knowing that Chicago and its surrounding suburbs have some of the best places in the world to eat.

Read full story
36 comments
Elmwood Park, IL

Johnnies Beef - Elmwood Park, IL - Closing for good?

I have been hearing this rumor for a very long time. I needed to get to the bottom of this to see if it truly was a rumor or a fact. The rumor is that the famous Johnnie’s Beef in Elmwood Park was closing its doors for good.

Read full story
59 comments

Q's BBQ - Lagrange Park, IL - Restaurant Review

I love BBQ and it may be one of my favorite styles of food to eat. I also love finding great spots that are not in the city. The one BBQ spot that I know I can always rely on for having really good BBQ is Q’s BBQ in La Grange.

Read full story
3 comments

My Favorite Gelato in Illinois is served at this Suburban Italian Restaurant.

I love ice cream, but what I love even more is gelato. I have a restaurant that serves some of the best gelatos in Illinois. That restaurant is Massa Cafe Italiano in Elmwood Park.

Read full story

Lambert's Cafe - Sikeston, MO - Restaurant Review

I was driving back to Illinois from my Southern States road trip when I saw a sign for the most unusual restaurant. The sign read come to Lambert's Cafe “Home of the Throwed Rolls”. I could not pass up an opportunity to check out this strange place, so I turned off the highway to my next stop.

Read full story
10 comments

Margarita Beach Hotel - Gulf Breeze, FL - Hotel Review

My favorite destination for when I want to escape and feel like I am on my own personal episode of “Fantasy Island” is, none other than, Margaritaville Beach Hotel in Gulf Breeze, FL.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Mr. Beef and Pizza - Chicago, IL - Restaurant Review

If you all have been following my page, you will remember I did a list of my favorite Italian beef sandwiches in Illinois. Mr. Beef and Pizza off Harlem was my number one pick for what I felt was the best beef in Illinois.

Read full story
3 comments
Burr Ridge, IL

Capri Ristorante - Burr ridge, IL - Restaurant Review

My sister gave me the honor this year to pick where to go for her birthday with her family. I had a couple of parameters that she wanted the restaurant to have. The first request was that they had to serve baked clams and the second request was that they were a classy Italian restaurant.

Read full story
10 comments
Mundelein, IL

This Italian Restaurant in Mundelein, IL Has the Best Fried Calamari I Have Ever Had.

I was in the northern suburbs to meet up with some friends over the weekend. We made a reservation for an Italian restaurant that many say is fantastic. That restaurant is Mambo Italiano in Mundelein.

Read full story
6 comments

I was almost Killed trying to eat the Food at this Famous Chicago Music Festival

I really love to share with all of you my food adventures and restaurant experiences. I also love to share my unique food reviews in other states. Today’s review is a little different. I risked my life going to the super crowded, hot, dirty Lollapalooza festival to review the foods they have to offer.

Read full story
21 comments

I Cannot Believe he came to our table at Emeril's New Orleans

I am continuing my Southern states road trip. The next stop was to the “Big Easy” New Orleans. I was so excited to stop at my next restaurant, Emeril's New Orleans. outside restaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
23 comments

Do Not Eat at This famous BBQ Joint, I am Warning You!

Do not go here to eat! I am warning you. This will be the best BBQ you ever have in your life. The BBQ you eat here will ruin BBQ for you because everywhere else will not be as good. This mecca of all things BBQ is TheShed BBQ & Blues Joint in Ocean Springs, MS.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy