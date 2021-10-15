This Oakbrook, IL Resturant has a major issue going on.

One of my favorite restaurants in Oak Brook is Labriola and has a major problem on its hands.

What is going on - Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I have written numerous reviews stating how much I love the food here and how I think their hamburger “The Richie Burger 2.0” is the best in Illinois. However, there is a problem that I have noticed for the last couple of weeks that I have been going here. The air conditioning has not been working. I can tell you that I looked at the temperature inside and it was well over 87 degrees. The beverages that were in the open cooler were all sweating.

Richie burger 2.0 - Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I asked the manager what was going on and all he told me was that the air was not working. The temperature with the humidity makes it almost unbearable to eat indoors. The small outside seating area is a madhouse of patrons trying to find seating, due to the unbearable heat indoors.

Small Patio - Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

This needs to be addressed by the owners of Labriola. I understand that due to the pandemic things are very strange and trying everywhere, but this is a basic requirement to have circulating air while dining here.

Inside main dining room - Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Another concern that I saw arose had to do with the seating outdoors. I was sitting indoors as close to the outside patio as I could get. The restaurant had its door open to let some air in the restaurant. I noticed they put a table right in front of the open door that leads to the outside area to dine outside. They let a family of five sit at the table with a massive dog that was blocking the doorway. Patrons were jumping over and squeezing by the dog trying to get to their table. This was bad management all around.

I hope Labriola steps up its game to what it used to be in regards to restaurant quality. The food still is good, but I feel new management is definitely in order.

Let me know in the comments section if any of you have recently dined at Labriola and your experiences.

