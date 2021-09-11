Elmwood Park, IL

Johnnies Beef - Elmwood Park, IL - Closing for good?

Chicago Food King

I have been hearing this rumor for a very long time. I needed to get to the bottom of this to see if it truly was a rumor or a fact. The rumor is that the famous Johnnie’s Beef in Elmwood Park was closing its doors for good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUW3Q_0bsmbQct00
Johnnies beef closing?Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The first time I heard of this news was when I was dining in the nearby restaurant New Star Chinese Restaurant in Elmwood Park. I heard a table of about five patrons saying that Johnnie’s was closing and that the owner had sold the land and was cashing out. I was in shock and felt horrible. I grew up on Johnnie’s beef and felt like I just heard the news of a loved one passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOkAX_0bsmbQct00
Johnnies Beef world famous beefPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The next day I was talking with a cashier at my local Jewel Osco and she told me that she also heard that Johnnie’s was closing. I figured that I needed to find out for sure what the real news was about Johnnie’s closing.

I first did an internet search with no info. I tried to call Johnnie’s and no one answered the phone. I was now out of town and when I called and no one answered this gave me anxiety.

I could not wait to get back to Illinois to go pay Johnnie’s a visit to ask a worker about this rumor.

I came back to Illinois a week later and drove up to Johnnie’s to see the establishment was closed for some reason. I made it a point to follow up a week later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9AQI_0bsmbQct00
Empty lot it was closed on this dayPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I now was determined to find out what the real answer was. I thankfully pulled in

to the parking lot and was happy to see they were, in fact, open for business.

I walked in and put in my order for a beef sandwich. I then asked if the manager was around. I was told no he was out. I flat out asked the guy at the front working the register if they were closing up shop and selling the business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NT1kP_0bsmbQct00
I asked the cashier what they knew?Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The worker looked at me funny and said not to his knowledge. I know that workers sometimes have no idea if a business will be closing its doors as owners fear the workers will quit.

The consensus as of now is Johnnie’s is open and they have no plans to close its doors. I will be following this story and updating you all with more news on the rumor.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 58

Published by

Food Blogger, Food Photographer, Restaurant Reviewer. Follow Me on Instagram under ChicagoFoodKing. Also, Check out and follow my BRAND NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL Link in bio

Wood Dale, IL
3334 followers

More from Chicago Food King

Chicago, IL

Chicago Crime Surge has Restaurant Goers Thinking Twice to Consider Dining Downtown.

I love to go out to a nice restaurant or a local food stand to have a great dining experience. I take so much pride in knowing that Chicago and its surrounding suburbs have some of the best places in the world to eat.

Read full story
33 comments
La Grange, IL

Q's BBQ - Lagrange Park, IL - Restaurant Review

I love BBQ and it may be one of my favorite styles of food to eat. I also love finding great spots that are not in the city. The one BBQ spot that I know I can always rely on for having really good BBQ is Q’s BBQ in La Grange.

Read full story
3 comments
Illinois State

My Favorite Gelato in Illinois is served at this Suburban Italian Restaurant.

I love ice cream, but what I love even more is gelato. I have a restaurant that serves some of the best gelatos in Illinois. That restaurant is Massa Cafe Italiano in Elmwood Park.

Read full story
Sikeston, MO

Lambert's Cafe - Sikeston, MO - Restaurant Review

I was driving back to Illinois from my Southern States road trip when I saw a sign for the most unusual restaurant. The sign read come to Lambert's Cafe “Home of the Throwed Rolls”. I could not pass up an opportunity to check out this strange place, so I turned off the highway to my next stop.

Read full story
10 comments

Margarita Beach Hotel - Gulf Breeze, FL - Hotel Review

My favorite destination for when I want to escape and feel like I am on my own personal episode of “Fantasy Island” is, none other than, Margaritaville Beach Hotel in Gulf Breeze, FL.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Mr. Beef and Pizza - Chicago, IL - Restaurant Review

If you all have been following my page, you will remember I did a list of my favorite Italian beef sandwiches in Illinois. Mr. Beef and Pizza off Harlem was my number one pick for what I felt was the best beef in Illinois.

Read full story
3 comments
Burr Ridge, IL

Capri Ristorante - Burr ridge, IL - Restaurant Review

My sister gave me the honor this year to pick where to go for her birthday with her family. I had a couple of parameters that she wanted the restaurant to have. The first request was that they had to serve baked clams and the second request was that they were a classy Italian restaurant.

Read full story
10 comments
Mundelein, IL

This Italian Restaurant in Mundelein, IL Has the Best Fried Calamari I Have Ever Had.

I was in the northern suburbs to meet up with some friends over the weekend. We made a reservation for an Italian restaurant that many say is fantastic. That restaurant is Mambo Italiano in Mundelein.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

I was almost Killed trying to eat the Food at this Famous Chicago Music Festival

I really love to share with all of you my food adventures and restaurant experiences. I also love to share my unique food reviews in other states. Today’s review is a little different. I risked my life going to the super crowded, hot, dirty Lollapalooza festival to review the foods they have to offer.

Read full story
21 comments
New Orleans, LA

I Cannot Believe he came to our table at Emeril's New Orleans

I am continuing my Southern states road trip. The next stop was to the “Big Easy” New Orleans. I was so excited to stop at my next restaurant, Emeril's New Orleans. outside restaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
23 comments
Ocean Springs, MS

Do Not Eat at This famous BBQ Joint, I am Warning You!

Do not go here to eat! I am warning you. This will be the best BBQ you ever have in your life. The BBQ you eat here will ruin BBQ for you because everywhere else will not be as good. This mecca of all things BBQ is TheShed BBQ & Blues Joint in Ocean Springs, MS.

Read full story
31 comments
Arlington Heights, IL

Mitsuwa Marketplace - Arlington Heights - Restaurant Review

I am always looking for new fun food spots. I love unique, one-of-a-kind types of experiences. I also love places that offer food items that you cannot get here in the states. This awesome wonderland of food is Mitsuwa Marketplace in Arlington Heights.

Read full story
Elmhurst, IL

Fry the Coop - Elmhurst, IL - Restaurant Review

I love a good crispy chicken sandwich. I especially love a Nashville Hot chicken sandwich. I am so happy to live close to one of the best Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich experts, which is Fry The Coop in Elmhurst.

Read full story
3 comments
Schaumburg, IL

The Capital Grille - Schaumburg - Resturant Review

I have been to Capital Grille many times. I was excited to try their newest location in Schaumburg. I arrived at 5:50 pm on a weekday. I made a reservation via the OpenTable app. The restaurant itself is very classy. I like that they stick to the old Chicago steakhouse vibe. The dark tones with the wood and the dark red booths make it feel very cozy.

Read full story
1 comments
South Barrington, IL

Mago Grill & Cantina - South Barrington, IL - Restaurant Review

I love going to the Barrington area, especially the Arboretum South Barrington. I love it so much because it is a perfect place to go on a nice warm day and just hang out outside. I also love it because it has some really good places to eat, one of those places being Mago Grill and Cantina in South Barrington.

Read full story
2 comments
Barrington, IL

Ruth's Chris Steak House - Barrington, IL - Restaurant Review

I was born and raised in Chicago. I always felt Chicago was known for its fantastic steakhouses. I am finding more and more that the famous steakhouses of Chicago are losing their quality and flare. This is a prime example of how a famous Chicago steakhouse lost its way, in my opinion. This steakhouse is Ruth’s Chris in Barrington.

Read full story
15 comments
River Grove, IL

Hala Kahiki Tiki Bar & Lounge - River Grove, IL - Restaurant Review.

I love to find places to relax and have a nice cocktail. I also love to find really great places close to home. I have a really great spot I have been going to for years. That place is Hala Kahiki Bar and Lounge in River Grove.

Read full story
7 comments
Schaumburg, IL

Sake Sushi & Grill - Schaumburg, IL - Resturant Review

I recently discovered a great sushi restaurant called Sake Sushi and Grill in Schaumburg. The location is in a strip mall right off of Golf Road. outside restaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Read full story
Rosemont, IL

Carmine's - Rosemont, IL - Restaurant Review

I have few places that I have dined at that have made me as mad at the whole dining experience as the restaurant I just visited. That restaurant was Carmine’s Rosemont. outside restaurantPhoto by Yelp.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy