Johnnies Beef - Elmwood Park, IL - Closing for good?

I have been hearing this rumor for a very long time. I needed to get to the bottom of this to see if it truly was a rumor or a fact. The rumor is that the famous Johnnie’s Beef in Elmwood Park was closing its doors for good.

Johnnies beef closing? Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The first time I heard of this news was when I was dining in the nearby restaurant New Star Chinese Restaurant in Elmwood Park. I heard a table of about five patrons saying that Johnnie’s was closing and that the owner had sold the land and was cashing out. I was in shock and felt horrible. I grew up on Johnnie’s beef and felt like I just heard the news of a loved one passing.

Johnnies Beef world famous beef Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The next day I was talking with a cashier at my local Jewel Osco and she told me that she also heard that Johnnie’s was closing. I figured that I needed to find out for sure what the real news was about Johnnie’s closing.

I first did an internet search with no info. I tried to call Johnnie’s and no one answered the phone. I was now out of town and when I called and no one answered this gave me anxiety.

I could not wait to get back to Illinois to go pay Johnnie’s a visit to ask a worker about this rumor.

I came back to Illinois a week later and drove up to Johnnie’s to see the establishment was closed for some reason. I made it a point to follow up a week later.

Empty lot it was closed on this day Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I now was determined to find out what the real answer was. I thankfully pulled in

to the parking lot and was happy to see they were, in fact, open for business.

I walked in and put in my order for a beef sandwich. I then asked if the manager was around. I was told no he was out. I flat out asked the guy at the front working the register if they were closing up shop and selling the business.

I asked the cashier what they knew? Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The worker looked at me funny and said not to his knowledge. I know that workers sometimes have no idea if a business will be closing its doors as owners fear the workers will quit.

The consensus as of now is Johnnie’s is open and they have no plans to close its doors. I will be following this story and updating you all with more news on the rumor.

