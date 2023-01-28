Dallas, TX

Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?

Kayla Kelley whose body was found after she was gone missingPhoto byAP

The body of a woman declared missing after threatening to reveal to her lover's wife about the secret relationship has been found buried in a field near his home in the Dallas area, authorities reported. The body which was discovered in Grand Prairie according to the Collin County sheriff's office was confirmed to be that of Kayla Kelley, 33. She was reported missing a week before her remains were found. Autopsy results are still pending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSMNi_0kU1HMbg00
Oscar Ferguson, arrested for the deletion of KelleyPhoto byAP

Her lover Ocastor Ferguson, 32, was arrested on a kidnapping charge in connection to the disappearance of Kelley, according to the sheriff's office. According to an arrest affidavit, her aunt and co-workers said they were yet to see her for several days.

Kelley's vehicle was found burned in Frisco, a remote suburb in the area on January 12, the day after she was declared missing.

While Ferguson is also held for an arson charge, the sheriff's office is reportedly cooperating with the district attorney's office to determine the additional charges to be pressed against Ferguson.

Ferguson shared with investigators the relationship he had with Kelley. Having met her online under a fake name during which he admitted he was married, he started dating her during the summer.

The investigators found on Ferguson's phone the text message from Kelley stating that she would tell his wife on him if he did not respond, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also states that Investigators learned that a vehicle that Ferguson's wife had reported stolen was found near Kelley's home in Collin County, north of Dallas, and that the vehicle had gloves, duct tape and a blanket in it.

Sources: https://nypost.com/2023/01/20/texas-woman-kayla-kelleys-body-found-near-home-of-man-she-was-dating/

It looks like the Ferguson has a lot of explaining to do. It is extremely convincing that he took the life of this poor lady. He is looking at a death penalty, the thing that comes to my mind when I hear of Texas. His alleged actions are inexcusable and terrible. Apparently at the expenses of the taxpayers, it is one less murderer to worry about and I am all for it. He will have no woman in his life if the female employees at wherever he stays on death row avoid relationships with inmates. Inmates may have access to him. However, Kayla made a mistake which seems to be the reason behind her death. I am not a saint to tell people not to be spouse-snatchers but she should have stayed in her lane. She could have told her lover "it's your wife or me", or left him if he failed to respond promptly. It hurts to hear of this tragic loss but the secret of the infidelity was between the husband and wife. What are your thoughts?

