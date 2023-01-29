Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?

Former public service director Michael Cecchini Photo by WEYI

Charges have been pressed against a former Michigan public service director after he threatened three teenagers and assaulted one of them.

Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administration leave on September 18 2022 for his actions which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Bay City where he lives, authorities said.

The three teenagers were riding rented Bird Scooters in the parking lot when the confrontation started. Cecchini who was then off-duty and lied that he was the police chief reportedly flashed his badge, "threatening the teenagers with arrest and physical violence(click the YouTube link below to see the incident).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrZJMt7DIxI

Cecchini hit one of the teens in the lower chest with the bottom of his flashlight. He also accused the teens of disturbing the peace and then called the police.

The altercation continued till officers showed up at the scene of the incident.

One of the teenagers recorded the confrontation with the video of his cellphone.

Cecchini was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. On October 2, he announced that he retired while awaiting charges. He was arraigned January 26 at 74th District Court.

In response to the incident, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said, "No one is above the law, and members of law enforcement should not expect special treatment when they abuse their authority."

Sources: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2023/01/23/former-michigan-clerk-charged-for-threatening-3-teens-riding-scooters-hitting-one-with-flashlight/, https://wwmt.com/news/state/former-bay-city-public-service-director-arraigned-for-alleged-assault, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrZJMt7DIxI

Someone was "disturbing the peace" but it wasn't either of the teens. It was the law enforcement officer. He was supposed to be an good example of a law enforcement officer. He claimed to be a police chief. If he were a police chief which he wasn't, I would find it embarrassing. As AG Nessel said, "Law enforcement officers are not exempt from the law and must conduct themselves accordingly in order to gain and maintain the public's trust." As a law enforcement officer, you follow the law and you gain trust, but you violate the law and you lose trust. This retired officer was charged but he should have been arrested right after the incident. People in law enforcement that commit crimes need to be arrested right away instead of being given administrative leave at the expense of tax payers who include victims of the crime. What are your thoughts?

