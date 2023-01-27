Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?

Akeem Terrell, handcuffed and restrained by deputies in jail during his final minutes. Photo by Ben Crump/Facebook

The family of an Arizona man filed a federal lawsuit against a Maricopa County jail for his death in the hands of its law enforcement officers. The lawsuit alleges that the officers used excessive force, causing the death of 31-year-old Akeem Terrell.

The tragic incident happened on January 1, 2021. That day, Terrell who had a history of mental illness was at a party at an apartment in Phoenix when he started "behaving bizarrely" according to the lawsuit.

The family's attorney stated that a partygoer called the police about Terrell's behavior. Witnesses informed the cops that the man "expressed paranoid thoughts and made statements that didn't make sense."

According to the lawsuit, the Phoenix police acknowledged Terrell to be ill or disturbed, mentally. However, they asked him to leave the party. They arrested him when he refused to do so.

Terrell who was described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighed 433 pounds was not cooperative. The officers managed to put him into a police SUV. He was taken to the Maricopa County Jail.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcTgIdGv468

The final moments are shown on the body camera video (click the YouTube link above). Following the arrival at the jail, Terrell asked officers, "Am I going to the mental hospital?" An officer said to him, "Maybe." Terrell denied doing anything wrong.

Four cops held Terrell by one limb per cop as they carried him into an isolation cell. Sheriff's deputies greeted them as Terrell yelled, making confusing statements about his whereabouts.

Terrell who was combative was pushed into the isolation cell. About five of them piled on the prone man then lying on his stomach with the handcuffs being adjusted on his back. His head was pressed against the wall and the floor. After he was subdued, the deputies exited the cell, leaving him laying face down, the position in which he remained for six minutes, after which a deputy checked on him and then called for assistance.

Deputies performed CPR and used AED in vain. About 40 minutes after being placed in the cell, Terrell was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to an autopsy, Terrell's injury resulted from "law enforcement restraint in setting of acute psychosis and significant natural disease", though the manner in which he died is "undetermined". Sources: https://atlantablackstar.com/2023/01/23/my-brother-didnt-deserve-this-family-of-mentally-ill-man-who-died-in-deputies-custody-say-better-training-could-have-saved-his-life/, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcTgIdGv468

The law enforcement officers involved in the incident are terrible and despicable. Whatever the motives might be, their actions were uncalled for. The arresting officers understood Terrell had mental issues. They ignorantly treated him like a criminal instead of calling paramedics. After the arrival to jail, that officer responded "maybe" to his question on if he was going to a hospital. Yeah right! Those guys whose salaries came from taxpayers including Terrell's if he worked, had a plan: to kill him. As the family attorney Showalter said, if someone is handcuffed, facing down, the person's ability to breathe is hindered. The piling of the officers on Terrell contributed highly to the desired work. As civil rights attorney Ben Crump suggested, the "law enforcement officers acted with indifference towards Terrell." I believe the deputies used the CPR and AED before calling the paramedics, hoping Terrell would not make it to the ER alive. This is why I would rather get the FBI. The police should legally not be allowed to attend to anyone that needs medical attention. Paramedics need to be contacted directly. Those law enforcement officers need to be criminally charged for first-degree murder. I have heard a lot of people before blaming the deaths of such people on factors like "resistance" and "noncompliance". The only thing wrong about Terrell was mental illness, so he needed to go to the hospital, not to jail. People that give such excuses for cops to kill someone in that condition are vile. What are your thoughts about the incident?

