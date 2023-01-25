11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?

De'Evan McFall was a bystander to the fight between the two girls when he was shot Photo by KENS 5

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder for the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas on January 15 during a conflict with another girl, according to local authorities. She was trying to shoot the other girl.

This teen who remains nameless had an altercation with the other girl at the Signature at Southern Oaks Apartment when she retrieved a gun and shot in the direction of the other girl but instead struck the 11-year-old boy, the Dallas police reported.

The teenage shooter fled the scene after her actions but was shortly afterwards taken into custody.

The wounded preteen whose name was disclosed by his family as De'Evan McFall was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

De'Evan's mother, Vashunte Settles and other members of the family, responding emotionally to the tragic loss, gathered the following day at the scene where he was shot and made a plea for the community to put an end to violence.

The family of De'Evan McFall who mourn the loss make an emotional plea to end violence. Photo by FOX 4 News

With tears during the news conference that day, Settles said "I don't want nobody else to have to feel like this. I don't. Protect your babies at all cost. You can't get them back. I will never see my son again."

Lois Williams, the boy's grandmother, calling on listeners to help avoid the violence said "Please, people! Stop killing each other! I never thought I would be standing here doing this for one of my babies."

The respective families of the perpetrator and the victim are closely connected because "they grew up together."

According to the Dallas Police Department, "the investigation is ongoing."

Where the weapon came from is yet to be disclosed. The shooter is currently detained at the Henry Wade Juvenile Center. Sources: https://nypost.com/2023/01/17/dallas-girl-14-is-charged-with-murder-in-fatal-shooting-of-11-year-old-boy/

It's not only that this country has gun issues but also shootings by minors, even preteens happen. The youngest shooter I have heard of apart from a baby who accidentally killed himself during his birthday party is a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia. I could be sick but the more I hear of such incidents, the more convinced I am that kids that murder should get the same penalty as adults would. This incident was tragic. The boy was just a bystander and unfortunately he was hit by the bullet which cost his life. The girl had no excuse to shoot at the other girl or any other person. Her family is acquainted with that of the boy. Children need to get some discipline. Parents need to spend some more time to teach their kids how to behave. Kids need to be taught to avoid conflicts they see. Adults need to be responsible with guns. They should lock them. They should keep them out of the reach of kids. There is no need to let kids steal guns to shoot people or to let babies touch them.



