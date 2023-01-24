North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?

Tony Scott Jr. grabbed by a police officer after being falsely suspected of drug possession. Photo by Bodycam screenshot

A North Carolina man successfully settled a lawsuit against the police following a false accusation of drug possession and an assault by a police officer.

The incident occurred on January 23rd 2019. Tony Scott Jr. who was then 16 and a high school student was in the company of schoolmates in a convenience store opposite their school to buy snacks during break period. Scott was at the register when Durham Police Officer Michael McGlasson confronted him as shown on the bodycam(click the link to the YouTube video above this paragraph to see the incident). He asked Scott "What are you up to?" Without letting him give a response, McGlasson said, "I'm going to pat you down real quick." Scott then said to McGlasson, "I didn't even do nothing. What are you doing?" Grabbing Scott's arm. McGlasson threatened to handcuff him if he didn't stop. He slammed the teen onto the store floor. After a brief scuffle between the two, Scott managed to escape and ran out of the store.

McGlasson chased Scott outside the store with his handgun brandished in front of teenagers standing in the doorway. Scott ran into a nearby wooded area. Police searched there for him. Scott was then hiding in a friend's vehicle. With the aid of a police dog, the police found him with no weapons or drugs. According to local TV station WRAL, Scott was charged with "assaulting a police officer and assault causing serious bodily injury." The charges however were dropped in April 2019 by the district attorney's office who determined the charges to be unjustified.

According to Scott's father, Tony Scott Sr., a man that would throw that way "a slim and skinny little boy" needs counseling and should not be a police officer.

According to court documents, McGlasson "responded to a call that someone was selling drugs inside the store." However, Scott Jr. denied that the officer told him "why he wanted to search him."

Following a complaint filed by Scott Sr. to the Durham Police Department against McGlasson, it was determined that the cop violated the "Warrantless Search and Seizure" policy and was afterwards suspended for a month.

Following the lawsuit, The City of Durham paid Scott's family $100,000 last month.

The one-month suspension is something given that cops that work on streets are not paid very much. However McGlasson deserved something much worse. Whatever the motives behind his actions, he should have been fired, arrested, tried, convicted and placed behind bars. What gave him the right to slam such "a slim and skinny little boy" as labeled by the father. Those charges pressed against the boy should have instead been pressed against the officer who did not even explain why he intended to search him. That was police brutality. McGlasson is such a bully. Such cops should have things like that in their records and should never again be allowed to be part of the police force. How could we be sure that someone actually called the cops on Scott? If someone actually did, the person should have been charged for harassment and for lying to the police, and also should have been sued. Either way, the actions of McGlasson were inappropriate. What are your thoughts?

