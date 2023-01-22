Pennsylvania Professor Fatally Stabbed By Wife In Murder-Suicide Incident. Is Marriage Failure The End Of The World?

Marinus Iwuchukwu and his Wilkins Township home Photo by Georgetown University, Google Maps

A professor was found stabbed to death in what has been ruled a murder-suicide incident, in his home in Wilkins Township, Pennsylvania. His wife who was found stabbed also had a self-inflicted gun shot.

According to Lt. Venerando Costa of the Allegheny County Department of Police, officers were called a few minutes before 10 a.m. that day to perform a welfare check on a couple who reportedly were engaged in domestic violence in their residence on Thorncrest Drive. The lieutenant said that the third party was unable to get in touch with the professor Marinus Iwuchukwu, 59, but found out that he was stabbed, and that the woman was still in the house, armed.

Lt. Costa said that after his department and neighboring police departments tried unsuccessfully to get in touch with the occupants of the house, SWAT was called. The SWAT team forced their way into the residence where they found Iwuchukwu who was stabbed and Charce Dunn, 50, who apparently had a self-inflicted gun shot. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Iwuchukwu till his death was an associate professor of theology at Duquesne University, officials and students of which were so fond of him. He was also the chairman of the theology department till the beginning of the spring 2022 semester. He joined the university in 2008. His areas of expertise were interreligious dialogue, inclusive pluralism, and media and religion. He had a Ph.D in systematic theology and an M.A. in journalism from Marquette University. Before then, he taught in his country, Nigeria. He wrote various books.

The couple was married since 2017 according to Allegheny County records. Iwuchukwu filed for divorce in 2020 but the split was yet to be finalized.

The neighbors of Iwuchukwu who were shocked by his slaying knew him as an "outstanding neighbor." Sources: http://www.duqsm.com/duquesne-students-faculty-mourn-death-of-associate-professor-of-theology/, https://www.post-gazette.com/news/crime-courts/2023/01/18/duquesne-university-professor-murder-suicide-wilkins-township-allegheny-county/stories/202301180068, https://people.com/crime/beloved-penn-college-professor-stabbed-to-death-by-wife/

This case was like the case of Michael Haight from Utah whose family including himself were loved by the people of the area. Not much was known about his wife but Iwuchukwu was loved by people of the University where he taught, and also by his neighbors.

