Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?

Butler Township cops Sgt. Tim Zellers, left, and Todd Stanley, right, restrain and arrest Latinka Hancock outside a McDonald's restaurant. Photo by (Mario Robinson/Local News X/TMX via AP)

An Ohio police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he punched a woman multiple times while arresting her following a conflict over extra cheese on a Big Mac.

The incident which was recorded on a video by a witness happened shortly past 4 p.m. January 16. It started after Latinka Hancock, 31 of Dayton, returned to the restaurant with a Big Mac she bought shortly earlier because it lacked the extra cheese she paid for. According to her, an employee asked another employee to make another sandwich the way she wanted it. She added that she was asked to pay more for the extra cheese she claimed she already paid for and asked for a refund which she eventually received.

Hancock said she was asked to leave the place and that she was told the police had been called on her. Two Butler cops, Sgt. Todd Stanley and Tim Zellers arrived at about 4:20 p.m. and confronted Hancock who then explained to them what happened.

According to authorities, when Hancock was asked to show her driver's license, she denied having one and refused to show her identification. A heated exchange ensued and the cops chose to arrest Hancock.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=081HdL0qPMY

According to the officers, Hancock resisted arrest and as shown on the video (click the YouTube link right above this paragraph) Stanley hit her on the right side of the face with "an open palm strike." Hancock was handcuffed and put in a police car. She got charged for resisting arrest and three other minor counts. She bled from her mouth. An EMT who treated the wound found it to be superficial.

Stanley has been a cop of the Butler police for over 22 years whereas Zellers has been a cop there for about 2.5 years. According to Butler Police Chief John Porter, Stanley with no formal reprimands in his personnel was placed on leave following pressure from concerned residents, but Zellers is not yet on leave.

During a news conference held on January 18 to discuss the incident, Hancock claimed the responding cops "were looking for a fight, rather than to deescalate." Her attorney Michael Wright who criticized the restaurant for calling the police over this matter called for Stanley to be terminated and to be arrested for assault. He added that if the restaurant "can't manage basic customer service, opting to put a person's life in jeopardy over a mishandled Big Mac, it doesn't seem safe for black people to go and eat at McDonald's anymore." Source: https://www.news-herald.com/2023/01/20/officer-who-hit-woman-in-mcdonalds-dispute-placed-on-leave-2/

Big Mac is my favorite fast-food and it has been all my life but the conflict over it is ridiculous. What that officer Stanley did was absolutely disturbing. I see why cops are seen as enemies. As a black person, I am not saying there is proof that race is a factor but I see why people including the attorney Wright and authors of articles would bring in race. I have heard multiple times of people calling cops on blacks for nothing, and cops messing with blacks. I don't hear of such things happening to people of other races. Cops should not punch anybody. Stanley could have used pepper spray or maybe a taser. He should be out of a job and be living behind bars but instead he is on administrative leave. I don't see what was wrong with Hancock asking for the right sandwich or claiming she was already charged for the cheese unless she yelled out loud. The workers of the restaurant called the cops for nothing. I see why a lot of blacks prefer to live in black areas or places with diversity. According to the United States Census Bureau, just 9.8% of the people in Butler are blacks. Areas with tiny black percentages tend to be unsafe for blacks. Hancock should file a lawsuit against the police and also a lawsuit against McDonald's. What are your thoughts of the incident?

