What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Photo by Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Residents of a Chicago neighborhood are upset about the city's decision to use a building that used to be an elementary school to shelter immigrants. The decision was made without the city consulting with the people of the area. People at the Texas border seeking asylum are anticipated to move into the former Wadsworth Elementary School which is located at 64th Street and University Avenue in Woodlawn.

The people were disappointed that the administration of Chicago Mayor Lightfoot put the plan before bigger issues which should have been given higher priorities. They never even heard of the living arrangements, or a timeline. They are aware of just the repairs of the building to prepare for the accommodation of the new arrivals.

The residents and community leaders gathered in front of the former elementary school and protested about the decision. The plan to integrate the immigrants into the community which the locals do not understand has drawn concerns. The people worry about how long immigrants will reside there. They also worry about security and also about if there will be background checks. Woodlawn lacks resources. The city is not doing anything to tackle crimes, unemployment and homelessness in the neighborhood. Source: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/were-tired-ms-lightfoot-chicago-community-outraged-at-citys-decision-to-use-school-to-house-migrants

I understand why the people are upset. It is a habit that low-income areas are used as dumping grounds for immigrants. This is not a good idea. This is not just because it is disrespectful to the locals but also because their lives are impacted. Such areas lack resources. It makes life difficult for the locals and would make it harder with new arrivals, they too would find life tough and besides, if as The City of Chicago claimed, they "are committed to receiving asylum seekers with dignity and respect", why would they put immigrants in such a place which also is not safe? Why don't they put them in a building at a better place? People are not elected to make money. They are voted to do what is deemed good for the people they govern. The issues in Woodlawn should be tackled before new arrivals are brought in. It is ridiculous that accommodation is given to immigrants instead of homeless people as seen around the country. What do you think about the decision of The City of Chicago?

