Black Teen In Britain Who Stabbed Two White Men In Self-Defense, Freed? Was That Right?

A mugshot of Ibrahim Sarjo Photo by Merseyside Police

A British Court overturned a ruling that placed a Black teenager behind bars and to spend 18 months in a youth offenders' facility for stabbing two men. Following an appeal, officials determined that Ibrahim Sarjo, 18, who before "pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding without intent and possession of a knife" was being provoked by his victims, Anthony Sweeney and Raymond Watkins, who called him racial and anti-gay slurs. Lord Justice Dingemans of the Court of Appeal in London reviewed the case of Sarjo who was hanging out with two female friends in Liverpool City Center when he had that encounter.

On June 17, Sarjo in the company of the friends was noticed by Sweeney and Watkins when the former without provocation said "girls like white boys better than black" and called him the N-word. Sarjo tried unsuccessfully to ignore them and walked past them but Sweeney followed him and called him the anti-gay slur, f****t. Sarjo then told the grown-up man to "go away" with witnesses present. Watkins who apparently tried to call Sweeney to leave Sarjo then joined him to follow the teen and his friends. The incident was caught on on TV. After Sarjo was chased into the road by the two men, Sweeney kicked out at him and a physical altercation ensued. The teen then brought out the knife and stabbed both of them. Watkins who dropped to the ground promised to get him, calling him the N-word. Sarjo fled the scene, chased by Sweeney who threatened to kill him. The teen escaped before he was traced and arrested. On a bunch of grounds including no prior convictions and carrying the knife after taking it from a younger person, Sarjo was released. Source: https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/teenager-who-stabbed-violent-racist-25856413

In Britain as in America, there are people that are obsessed with blacks and would not mind their business like Sweeney and Watkins. They are disgusting and despicable. They are grown-ups but acted like they had nothing better to do. I don't blame the prosecution team for labeling them as "ugly, shameful and highly provocative". Sarjo had the right to defend himself. I am not saying that he was supposed to hold the knife but the reason he had it had nothing to do with defending himself. The two men that provoked him should have been arrested instead. Only white supremacist cops would arrest the black person no matter what. Such cops work against blacks. This is why the west is not safe for people of the black race (my race) and it is important that we start our own countries or live in places with more diversity.