Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.

Anndel Taylor Photo by Facebook/JuicyBichy Brown

A 22-year-old woman from Buffalo, New York named Anndel Taylor died in the Christmas weekend following the blizzard that incapacitated western New York, trapping her. From what relatives from Charlotte (where she moved from) said, Taylor who was just 6 minutes of driving away from home got stranded. In about the last 24 hours of her life, she communicated constantly with her family members. By group chat she sent a video to them showing the weather conditions and informed them she was trapped with the snow still falling. She called 9-1-1 and waited in hopes of getting first responders who failed to show up. She slept in her car. Taylor at some point texted she was beginning to panic. In the last video message she sent (in the early hours of December 24), she showed the height of the snow and a van at a distance flashing hazard lights. She failed to respond since then which prompted her immediate family members to track her phone and to alert relatives in Buffalo. Via Facebook help was requested and afterwards an unnamed man found her lifeless body in the car. It was after Christmas that authorities responded to the family. The emergency response service which reportedly was lost due to the blizzard was restored. Source: https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/28/us/woman-in-buffalo-found-dead-in-car-after-getting-trapped-by-snow/index.html

Blizzards are potentially dangerous. As inches pile up, driving becomes impossible. It is also likely many people would lose power in a situation like that. The last thing you want to do during a blizzard, a tornado, a period with burning temperatures or any other dangerous weather, is act like it was a normal time. Follow the weather forecast. If you have a smartphone, you can get a weather app which should alert you of an expected weather condition.

These are things to do to prepare for a blizzard:

1. Get all essentials you need ahead of time. Don't wait till the last minute.

2. Expect a power outage (fill your emergency kit with food, drinks, battery etc)

3. Get your car ready (winterize it, put gas in it etc).

4. Fully charge your phone and portable chargers as well. Remember to have the appropriate cables.

5. Seal your doors and windows.

It is smart to avoid going out during a blizzard. Everyone makes mistakes which could be learned from. If you work in a hospital like Anndel, a nursing home or any other essential place and you have a shift ending during or before the blizzard or any other dangerous weather situation, it is a smart idea to get everything you need with you to work and to stay at your workplace till the situation is over. You have just one life to live, save it.

