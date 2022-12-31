Biden Pledges $55 Billion To Africa Over The Next Three Years. Top Priority?

U.S. President Joe Biden talks with African leaders before they pose for a family photo during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. Photo by Anita Powell/VOA News

During the US-Africa leaders summit in Washington, a 2-day meeting his administration hosted with his counterparts from African countries, President Joe Biden promised $55 billion to Africa over the next three years. $20 billion out of the money is to go to health programs in Africa. The package is also to cover infrastructure for purposes including clean energy and the digital economy. According to President Biden in the summit, "The United States is all in on Africa's future". Apparently the aid is part of an effort to derail China and Russia from vying with the USA for influence over Africa for its resources. Those two countries have already established enormous trade ties with African countries and are trying to develop security presence in the continent. Source: https://www.voanews.com/a/us-pledging-tens-of-billions-of-dollars-for-africa-/6876637.html

The USA would usually require an African country to follow US laws and values as a condition of receiving aid or continuously receiving aid. Withholding of aid for non compliance would affect locals. For example, in January 2022 Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea were removed from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) program for human rights violations and coups. In 2019 during the term of former President Donald Trump, the US government offered aid to Zambia on a condition of introducing the gay rights but Edgar Lungu then the president of the African country would not bring the rights for the aid. The deal does not seem to be worth it. The African leaders could stick to other deals they have. They could have deals within the continent. The $55 Billion that Biden plans to spend on Africa could be used on something in America as the situation in Africa is nothing compared to the situation in Ukraine. The money could be used to tackle problems in the USA. For example, the money could be used to revive the failing healthcare system here. What are your thoughts on the pledge to Africa?

