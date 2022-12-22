Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for Help

Eric Cole Photo by Atlanta Black Star

Black Man Run Over By Cop After He Called 911 For Gunshot Wound

I was shocked when I watched a video recently posted on YouTube, courtesy of online show Indisputable (see link above) about a man who was killed by someone meant to protect civilians, instead of getting the help he needed. Also mentioned on the video are the corrupt police department, inconsistent reports and a jury that is apparently crooked, how disappointing. In Springfield, Ohio, Eric Cole, a black man died due to being run over by a police cruiser driven by police officer Amanda Rosales after he called the police because of a gunshot wound he sustained from a domestic dispute. He was lying on the street as a result of the gunshot when he made the emergency call but unfortunately without an ambulance, Rosales with the cruiser showed up and ran him over instead of helping him. Cole, a father of three was transported from the scene by the local fire department to Springfield Regional Medical Center and afterwards airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As a black person, I admit that a lot of minorities and some whites as well bring in race when a cop kills a black person but I understand why they do that. There have been numerous incidents of cops killing blacks without justification. Lots of cops get trigger-happy when they see a black person regardless of what he or she is doing, good or bad but when it comes to a white person that kills a cop during the confrontation, they would rather try to convince him or her to surrender and if successful, they would take him or her to jail, usually not without getting the person food from Burger King. Some blacks including George Floyd were killed physically by cops. According to Mapping Police Violence a nonprofit organization which tracks police shootings, blacks are 2.9 times more likely to be killed by cops than whites.

Following the decision of the grand jury not to indict Morales, the family of Cole who was informed of his death a day and a half after he passed away filed a civil lawsuit against her and two dispatchers who failed to relay the message despite Cole stating repeatedly where he was on the street.

Regardless of if she committed negligent homicide or first-degree murder, Morales should have lost her job and driving license, and should have been behind bars by now, that would happen if a black cop did what she did. Instead the police chief Lee Graff and Ohio AG Dave Yost labeled her actions as "not criminal". The officer was given a one-year paid administrative leave, in other words paid vacation, the kind of benefit race soldiers get for killing blacks. It's convincing that Springfield, Ohio which according to World Population Review has 17.93% blacks compared to 74.23% whites has a police department infested with race soldiers and a crooked justice system. The jury despite the actions of Morales chose not to have her indicted. It was possibly an all-white jury.

It turned out that the emergency medics were not aware that Cole was hit by the police vehicle which was why they did not treat him onsite. They only knew of the gunshot wound which was on his arm. That was too small to have caused his death. As the host of the show Dr. Rashad Richey said, the man would be alive if he took care of the wound instead of calling 9-1-1 which our taxes cover. The officers covered up the actual cause of his death. I respect Dr. Richey and his opinions but I am not buying the negligent homicide. I am fully convinced that Morales knew where Cole was and ran over him intentionally. In the video of what happened, Cole was lying on the left side of the street in a white shirt and apparently Morales drove on that side instead of the right side. Based on that, I believe she committed first-degree murder. What do you think about the incident, the police, the justice system or the jury?

