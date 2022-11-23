Navigating the Art of Communication Photo by geralt

The internet is littered with articles about communication. However, what I would like to share with you today is a different approach to the art of communicating. An approach that takes a wholistic perspective - what I call the 360 degree view. Because communication is not only what is said but also what is implied, received and understood. It is also about the unseen or intangible. Therefore it is not a linear experience but rather it has many facets. It also relates to the experience of being human. To not consider these facets results in mis-understandings whether you are communicating professionally, intimately or generally relating. Therefore communication can make or break relationships.

To begin this discussion I want to define communication. So what is it? According to the American Heritage Dictionary communication is, "The exchange of thoughts, messages, or information, as by speech, signals, writing, or behavior". It is also considered to be "interpersonal rapport." For this article I would like to define communication as "the exchange of thoughts, feelings and states of being using speech, writing and non-verbal signals for the purpose of sharing information and feeling states between one or more individuals." I believe this definition encompasses the 'human feeling states' that are present with each and every communication. We can attempt to objectify everything we do in life, but it does not take away from the fact that we are feeling beings. Each and every one of us come to life's experiences with our own filters, our own biases and these seep into how we interpret our experiences regardless of status and education.

Communication is not merely talking, it is the cornerstone of relating. Without clear, coherent communication relating is compromised. The act of relating suggests that there is an invisible thread that connects two or more individuals. This intangible thread is the glue that holds connection between individuals, their relationship and their subjective experience of life.

Differences between Talking and Relating

In discussing the attributes and differences between talking and relating we are beginning a dialogue about communication and its various components. As we begin to put these into place in this way we can build a better understanding about what communication really is. Let's look at this more deeply:-

Talking is expressing felt and mental states with a lack of coherence and clarity - speaking on impulse is the norm Talking suggests we are just throwing out information to give our side Talking does not require mindful consideration (verbal diarrhea)

Relating as a dialogue has the following attributes:

Relating is the expression of felt and mental states after careful reflection about the appropriate response

Connecting to our own message with a heart-centered, compassionate approach

Formulating a coherent verbal expression to be understood

Speaking with clarity to be understood

Allowing the other individual time to assimilate what is being shared

Acknowledging your emotional triggers and working through them from this perspective (responsibility for your triggers)

Understand that dialogue may be the result of a mirroring effect (a mirror of the internal realities, filters and biases of each individual)

Being emotionally agile and adaptive in the moment

Letting go of the need to be right and defending

Listening to understand not respond

NB: I would like to talk very briefly about trauma and stress here. If you are in a trauma or stressful state relating becomes much more difficult as we are triggered by past experiences. This topic is far too large to be covered here but I want to acknowledge this as I feel it is imperative to understand the complexity that trauma and stress add to communication, connection and relating.

Intangible Communication

In all communication there are a number of intangible variables. What I mean by this is there are unseen attributes of a communication that our body recognizes without our awareness. In a society that prefers labeling, categorizing and a simplistic view based on thinking alone we have learned to ignore the subtleties that abound in our lives because they are intangible. We have been taught that all that is not measurable in mechanistic ways and all that is intangible does not exist. This is like putting blinders on and fosters amnesia of the body and it's signals.

The body is what I call a Deep Resonator (TM).

Intangibles

The body is what I call a Deep Resonator (TM). It not merely a material vessel that has physiological functionality. It is the holder of our consciousness. And even though scientifically consciousness has not been defined and is often denied you cannot dismiss your internal experiences. These experiences create the narratives you call your life. As a Deep Resonator (TM) the body is attuning to your environment, your thoughts, judgements, feelings, emotions and those of others. Have you often felt uncomfortable in someone's presence? Often it is labeled a 'vibe'. This is the Deep Resonator (TM) of the body responding to intangible incoming information. Let's go through some of the intangibles you may come across briefly:-

Undertones - I refer to undertones as those 'vibes' that you get that are below your conscious understanding and yet are understood and felt in the body. As you build your awareness and relationship with the body the meanings of these will begin to reveal themselves as your own vocabulary and will become your ally when interacting with others Assumptions - these relate to narratives we create about the intentions and behavior of others based on a fraction of information about them. They are often borne of fear and negative feelings and become judgements based on bias. This may be felt by the one being judged before the utterance of words. Assumptions are barriers to real connection and communication. Be aware of them. They erode the revelation of truth Projections - these relate to fragmented parts of ourselves that we avoid and dismiss. It is easier to throw the parts of ourselves we don't want to see as the problems inside others rather than take responsibility for them as untransformed parts of ourselves Body Language - your body moves in time and space. It affords you the experience of your environment, the ability to go from place to place and to share parts or yourself (unconsciously) with others. Body language is more than just a stance or facial expression. It takes skill to truly decipher another's facial expressions and body language as one looks for patterns rather than one time occurrences. This within itself is also multifaceted and has many configurations depending on the individual - this is another article all by itself. Nervous System - it is the nervous system that connects your brain to your body. Without the nervous system you would not be connected to and interact with others, the environment and life around you.The nervous system is related to your body language expression based on your traumas, beliefs, feelings, emotions and thoughts. When you meet with others, unbeknownst to you, your nervous systems are talking to each other (Nervous System to Nervous System - N2N (TM)). Listen to your body. What does your body tell you about how you feel around the other person? What is your real gut feel? Do you know the difference? Beliefs - Our beliefs are based on the meaning we give to our experiences. Emotions triggered by experiences become feelings when meaning is attributed to them. Thoughts become habits and create neural grooves through repeating (or looping) thoughts. This information is usually based on past experiences. We are therefore living in the past and this becomes the path or least resistance. The more it is repeated it becomes automatic and results in unconscious, habitual behavior. These can also explain what I call secondhand beliefs. These beliefs are handed down orally through our culture and systems (family and societal). Beliefs are usually rigidly held by individuals and can become dogmatic and undisputed as fact even if there is evidence to the contrary. My invitation to you is to become aware of these beliefs and how they affect your lives. Are they keeping you small or are they supporting your evolution and growth?

The Breath and Communication

Although it is often excluded in communication articles - the breath is pivotal in supporting better communication in your relationships. Although we have short time here together we cannot explore this in its entirety - we will therefore do so briefly. The breath tells you about the internal state of the body-mind. It is the giver of life and when it ceases it is the end of life. From a more spiritual perspective you can hold the view that it is our connection to the Source of who we are - whether that is God or Source or another label you want to give to it. Becoming aware of your breath and that of those speaking to you will give you information about your their feeling state and theirs - such as elation, passion, frustration, anger, dislike etc. It is invaluable to understanding the meaning of the communication from their perspective.

Words and Metaphor

Words are used to express so many facets of what we feel, think and who we are. Many times the nuance and richness of the internal landscape is a tapestry of so much more depth than the written or spoken word can express. Words are also expressed with intangible accents such as tone. The nervous system and our social engagement system is wired to look for nuances in the voice. From tone to prosody (speech variables including rhythm, speed, pitch, emphasis) to the energy expressed by the individual sharing. Our nervous systems are tracking these and so many other factors to reach conclusions to keep us safe in any encounter. If any of these suggest to your body you are not safe you begin to have feelings of uncomfortableness. This can be deeper than what appears at the surface and can be related to your trauma, experiences in childhood and interpretations can be culturally based. Words therefore are only one way to communicate and often much of the depth of expression is lost. It is in the arts that we find more vivid expressions offering meaning beyond the spoken or written word. It is often in the form of metaphor. Metaphor is the expression of states of consciousness with the feeling and meaning behind it that can have many interpretations. Unlike words there is more depth to this expression. Therefore keep in mind that what you speak and how you say it goes a long way to sharing your reality with another. Sometimes offering a parable or narrative with a description that paints a picture or draws a roadmap supports expression and delivery of the message.

True Compassion

I hear the word compassion thrown around with great ease on our social media and all corners of the coaching and spiritual world. But do we actually know what true compassion is? We can theorize all we want about what it means but do we know how it feels? Do we practice it in its purity? Without our own considered awareness and reflection we cannot bring true compassion to our communications and relationships. I will share with you what I feel is true compassion. It is the connection first and foremost to the heart space. The heart is the generator of the greatest magnetic field of the body. It is the holder of our intuitive wisdom and where we feel what we experience as love and care for another. The thinking mind disconnects us from our hearts. We have the erroneous understanding that everything begins in the brain but this not so. The heart registers everything happening around us before the brain. It has neurons that are similar to the brain and everything is registered here first. It signals to the brain before the brain registers and goes on to interpret the information received. Research by the HeartMath Institute reflects this. So for true compassion to be present we are to develop our capacity to open our hearts first. It does not mean that we are to feel everything the other individual is feeling (sympathy and empathy are not compassion). It is not an intellectual process. It is a feeling state. It means that our hearts are open to receive information about the feeling state of another. We are essentially holding space for them to be vulnerable, be heard and understood on their terms. It is the intangible feeling of being enveloped in the heart of the other, each without losing themselves. Clarifying questions are welcomed provided they do not put the individual in a state of dis-ease. This is true compassion. We don't need to fix the issue at hand or judge it or try and interpret it. In communication true compassion allows the other to feel safe in the exchange and to find their own solutions over time. It allows for clarity of thought and builds trust.

Final Recommendations

Talk to people as though you are talking to someone who has no idea what your reality is. Because this is true. No one can fully understand your reality because it is uniquely yours. It is each of our responsibilities to communicate with clarity of thought, word and feeling. This by itself builds trust which inherently builds connection.

Remember that you have two or more realities that are colliding with differing internal experiences, knowns, unknowns, trauma, beliefs, enculturation (cultural programming) and emotions.

Keys to Communication

Allowing a heart-centered, compassionate reflection of what is being said between individuals clears misunderstandings

Being agile, curious, playful and adaptive in the moment supports understanding and evaluation of the situation

The key to communication is flow and understanding

Remember that you have two or more realities that are colliding with differing internal experiences, knowns, unknowns, trauma, beliefs, enculturation (cultural programming) and emotions. It is up to you to provide the map for the purpose of your communication, its meaning and vision so it can be understood by the receiving party. Don't take it for granted that another person will understand your perspective absolutely, they are a unique individual with their own reality and narrative. There may be shared experiences with different players involved, however, it is your responsibility to share meaning accurately and fully to prevent misunderstanding.

As you can see communication can be complex. A few things to take away from this article are the 4 keys above. We are all mini-dimensions with multiple facets to us and one is not right or wrong. We are reflections of different perspectives and this is the beauty of humanity. It is in carefully considered communication that we build connection and trust.