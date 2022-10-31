Flow Like a River - The Dance Between Fluidity and Rigidity During Changing Times

Sadness - change graehawk

The following story is fictional based on real coaching sessions. All names are fictional for privacy.

I met Mel for lunch. I had a skip in my step and the Sun was smiling down at me. I found the cafe easily and chose a table on the patio. The chairs were a bright yellow with white cushions and were … uncomfortable. I thought to myself why do they chose such aesthetically pleasing and yet most uncomfortable chairs? My mind floated away to the garden near by, mesmerized by the hummingbirds. They flitted from flower to flower taking all the nectar they could find. A fig beetle clumsily zoomed past my face, narrowly hitting my cheek. As it flew past the sun caught it’s metallic green body and I could hear it’s humming wings. What next?!

It was 1:30pm and Mel was late. She was always late. I was rather annoyed. I thought it disrespectful. But, this is Mel…she was probably setting her eyelashes in the car and making sure her lips were picture perfect before she stepped out. Time was of no consequence to her. Oh there she is I thought, waving at her as she glided towards my table. I decided to keep my thoughts to myself. Besides she was a butterfly and swooned into life with great vivacity only to flit to the next nectar pot….I loved her for it!

When she sat down it was obvious something was wrong. Mel was not her butterfly self. She was waspy. I was afraid to even touch her lest she sting me by mistake.

After we talked for some time she told me that she had lost her job. She had been at the same job for 12 years and her emotions were all over the place and when she did find some sort of ability to move forward she was waspy. The tears flowed from her eyes, wetting her pale cheeks. Her face looked drawn and she had lost substantial weight. She told me this experience brought up some of the nitty gritty from the past. Things she thought were buried and unimportant. It was starting to take a toll on her personal life.

We talked for an hour and she seemed to be going round in circles. I stopped her at one point and told her that my next appointment was at 6pm and we could do a quick session in my office to bring some clarity and relief. She agreed.

She told me that she felt stuck. She felt like all the structure she had built around her totally collapsed and she was sitting in fetal position right in the center of the chaos around her. Unable to get up. Unable to put the pieces back together. The butterfly was losing it’s blue-silvery wings and the grief she felt was overwhelming. Yes it was overwhelming, the sense of identity she had developed based on her position and what she ‘did’ was gone. But was it?

As we disentangled the web of events that transpired she began to sift through the experience and over a few sessions we put things in place for her. She realized that she had stopped growing in that job and it was an opportunity not just for personal change but for her professional evolution. She was ready to go solo and launch! She transformed her experience and was butterfly once more. But not the same as before. Her wings had changed. She had changed. She brought more of herself to the table without the masks and identified roles she “thought” she needed to play.

As a Life Transitions Consultant many individuals come to me because they are struggling with change. They tell me that change scares them and they often feel stuck. They don’t know how to move forward and it feels like they have a mountain of burdens on their shoulders. This can weigh anyone down on many levels. It can leave you feeling guilt, shame and it erodes the ability to trust life. Having guidance and support during these times is crucial. It allows for creating a safety container in which small changes can begin to unfold through compassion and understanding. It also allows the self-trust to rebuild. It reframes the approach to change.

In this exploration the idea of rigidity came up. Often individuals are rigid in their thinking about a problem and cannot find a way around a thinking pattern. This thinking pattern is also rooted in an emotional pattern that keeps it steadfastly in place. Let’s take a closer look at this and how it holds the status quo.

So rigidity suggests there is form, like scaffolding that holds the framework up. Rigidity gives the impression of structure. Structure inherently, when used in the right moment, gives a sense of security and is a starting point. The structure suggests there is the ability to put things in place using this scaffolding. But when the structure does not match the problem it becomes weak and no longer gives support. We do not remain at the starting point where it was created. We move forward. That is why a created scaffolding does not work in the face of all new problems. It requires adjustment. This analogy can also be used in life — how we view life and what life presents. We can hit the situation that presents itself with the same hammer that we have always used or we can look at the situation and adjust our approach accordingly.

Fluidity, on the other hand, is the glue that holds the shape of the scaffolding while sustaining movement. It does not break the structure. It allows it to move through change and begin to reshape as needed at that moment. If humans shaped rigid thinking during times of change towards fluidity rather than resistance, the approach and effects of change would shift. It would allow you to see barriers holding you in patterns that are keeping the status quo and the underlying emotions. Fluidity gives space for the structure to safely move with the flow that is life.

When you watch a river in nature there are moments when it flows, times it ebbs and others when it is stagnant and pools. The river is dynamic. The banks of the river change. The river bed itself changes and the inhabitants in it’s waters come and go based on the seasons and their biological needs. All this happens as the river ecosystem responds to changes in the environment. The flourishing and thriving of the ecosystem is based on dynamic change and fluidity.

Life is a movement between fluidity and rigidity with the underlying complexity of emotion. It is contextually determined.

Sometimes stillness is needed, a careful observation, both internal and external.

Sometimes action is needed first propelled from internal drives and then buoyed by external events.

Other times flow and building scaffolding. All the while understanding and managing the emotional charge underneath.

Where are you right now?

How does this relate to you?