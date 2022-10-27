The Anatomy of Trust

Trust is a fundamental part of connection. As humans we are wired for connection. We are wired to seek real, genuine, heart centered links to each other. After all we are wired for relationships. Without trust genuine connection is often frayed and in extreme cases severed. This is because it is the foundation on which relationships are built. So if trust is the foundation of relating, why is it lost or so hard to maintain?

With anything breaking it down into its components is the first step. The definition of trust is the belief in the integrity, character of a person or thing. It is the feeling of confidence that what is perceived or received can be relied upon and is actual. It is real. It is honest. Trust is cultivated rather than expected. For trust to be cultivated it must feel real, not fleeting. It needs to feel stable and consistent. It seems so easy doesn’t it?

So how does it develop?

As children your caregivers are your first experiences with trust. Right from birth as a helpless infant you are dependent on your caregivers for your well-being and ability to thrive. Slowly, you are also exposed to the greater community and the environment. Depending on how your needs are met as an infants you develop beliefs that follow you right through to adulthood. As you grow you learn whether you can trust your caregivers to understand your needs and your mental states and in turn you feel the freedom to explore the world. This includes understanding your caregivers mental and emotional states. These are often internalized as a part of you during these formative years. If your caregivers are able to understand your needs and states based on your cognitive development at the time this creates internalized emotional and physical safety. This is internalized as true and real. If this is not the case you create beliefs based on your experiences of not being met where we are at or not being understood. This creates tension and the nervous system at these young ages is imprinting experiences that will be embedded for future survival of the organism. Indeed, at a deeper level, not having your needs met at this young age sets the stage for your ability or inability to relate and to love later in life. Your social brains are after all continually developing through engagement and relating — safety is therefore everything!

This now gives us an understanding that relating can be viewed as a nervous system to nervous system communication. When we meet someone new our nervous systems interact with theirs and each makes an assessment based on how we feel in their presence. The work by Porges, the founder of the Polyvagal theory, has found that our nervous systems are wired to seek and move towards safety. He suggests that our nervous system acts like a referee in seeking out experiences that are safe, trustworthy and intimate. He calls this the social engagement system. Our brains are scanning for information via our senses as to whether we are in a safe or life threatening situation. If we have had any trauma in our lives that has threatened our emotional and physical safety these connections in the brain can be on high alert (hyper-vigilant) continuously. What our nervous system is actually looking for is emotional and physical safety so we can collaborate, listen, empathize and connect. When we are in a state where our social engagement system can feel safe we can be creative and expansive. We can trust ourselves, our environment and those around us.

Our brain is, therefore, reliant on the awareness of the signals we receive around us. A mechanism Porges calls neuroception. He describes this as the way the nervous system is reliant on the feelings of risk or safety in the body in any given situation. Therefore it is only in emotional and physical safety that we can truly connect and build trust.

When things go wrong

Trust is fragile. When we are cocooned in relating with each other subtle and gross cues (verbal and non verbal) are key elements that foster, dim or severe trust. Trust is all about communication and how we feel about what is communicated and how it is communicated. Think of trust like a dial from 0–100. This means that you can either increase or decrease the value in relating by increasing or decreasing trust on the dial. Most often trust is broken in the subtle ways first, in the little things. And as they begin to compound a pattern begins to emerge that shows there is a lack of consistency and integrity in the words and/or actions with those involved (either one side or both sides). So let’s use an example, let’s say that John is meeting Sue for the first time. Their first meeting is a meeting of nervous system to nervous system. John and Sue are excited to meet each other and their nervous systems unbeknownst to them are sizing up whether or not they are both secure in this situation or whether they are in a life threatening situation — are they safe? This is also dependent on what experiences they both have had previously in relationships and what they bring with them as individuals, their traumas, attachment styles, beliefs and values. If John and Sue are honest and genuine with each other as they get to know each other and their words match their actions they can begin to feel safe and secure that this is a genuine friendship for both of them. However, if one of them is not genuine and lies or says what they think the other wants to hear for personal gain things begin to change. If their words do not speak to their actions doubt begins to creep in. Feelings of unease develop. Perhaps the interaction is not genuine — this is felt not only as a mental/emotional experience but with awareness it is felt in the body as uneasiness or tension (the feeling of something is not right). And if there is evidence later to this effect the trusting bond begins to wane and vulnerability and connection is reduced and sometimes severed. Of course there is more context and often more complexity and nuance to relationships based on individual differences, culture, values, beliefs and length of the relationship but this gives you a simple example to begin understanding.

Indeed, in relating with each other if you feel misunderstood, unduly criticized, dismissed, invalidated or diminished it can further erode your sense of internal safety in the bond resulting in a constriction. A closing in on oneself — as a protection. This may result in shut down and disconnection body, mind and heart. It reduces the desire to be vulnerable and the feeling that you will be cradled in your quest to share your deepest wounding and feelings — in safety. Relationships are about safety in connection and sharing. And for relating to encourage growth, understanding and connection being vulnerable is where we find love, joy, a sense of belonging, courage, empathy and authenticity. It also helps us to be accountable. Brene Brown’s research corroborates this.

Trust is fragile

Trust is, therefore, fragile. It takes time to cultivate and yet it can be easily lost. To rebuild trust is a heart, mind and nervous system affair. One cannot skip one of these elements to re-establish the feeling of reliability in another person or thing because the foundation of trust is safety in the body, mind and heart. It requires consistency of words and actions, honesty and the willingness to meet the other where they are with understanding and softness. It is how love and connection is cultivated. It is how trust is embodied. It is a whole body, mind, heart affair.

