Resistance Can Teach Us Where We Need Growth

We have all experienced resistance. A word associated with resistance is opposition, the opposition to flow and motion. Opposition to fluidity. It is that feeling of not wanting to hear or know something. Something that you are not familiar with or do not want to acknowledge and see in yourself or others. Not wanting to have something you have subconsciously taken as real under different circumstances that has been protective to you brought to light. It is rejecting that which is being experienced verbally or physically that is radically different to what you think you know. It is the act of forcing back, pushing back and defending. Indeed, it is a defensive action to hold what is status quo in place. It is the defending of one’s position, thought, belief, action or all of these. It is the defending of one’s psyche from what is perceived to be threatening. Threatening to what is thought to be known. It is rejecting that which is truth but is misconstrued as deceptive because it not part of the known idea, feeling or belief. It is the holding on to a past experience that was real at that time, at that level of cognition at that time. That was deeply rooted in the experience and reality of that time through the filters of understanding at that point of our consciousness. But there is a reason why this challenge is posed. It is a turning point and a choice needs to be made. To accept or to deny. (Red or blue pill?).

This reminds me of a dear book that changed my life in my late 20s — Freedom from the Known by Krishnamurti. It blew my mind and all the waters holding the beliefs and notions I thought were my truth. When the dam was broken and the deception was exposed the waters were released. It did feel like I was falling through the air without a support beneath me. But I had no choice at this point but to go with it. It was a pivotal point. It was a moment when changed happened. Did I resist it — oh yes! Did I have tension inside my body/mind? Without a doubt I did. I resisted letting go. Letting go of the old, of the known. I resisted because there was emotional and mental attachment. A comfort in holding the known steadfast to that which I thought was my truth. It was comforting to feel like I knew it. I knew. I had it together. But the breaking of the dam suggested otherwise. It didn’t just happen all at once though. It started with a small crack and with that small crack the waters could no longer be held and the collapse of the dam was initiated. I won’t say it was an easy experience by no means. Most especially the first time it happened. But it was a liberating experience something that resistance would have had no part in if I did not learn to let it all go. Resistance was holding me small. It was holding me hostage to the past, to the beliefs that were inherited (something I call secondhand beliefs). It was holding me in the known (the known is rooted in the past) — it’s a small and limiting space. Expansion requires courage. The courage to feel and let go but also the ability to surrender to the unknown. Resistance is rooted in the idea of loss. Loss of comfort, a loss of safety. Without the ability to crack the cosmic egg so to speak and let the light in we are encased in a hard shell of the past and the old. This equates to rigidity. Rigidity of mind and rigidity of body.

Why do I say that resistance is a teacher then? It is a teacher because if we allow it to take a hold of us and defend the new, we slowly wilt. Have you seen this in others or experienced it yourself? The rigid is so deeply and hardly encased that anything new is not accepted or even contemplated. On the other hand, if we see it as the first step to self-development and change we can embrace it. We can allow it to be felt and we can move beyond it with gentleness and self-compassion. Knowing that fear and resistance go hand in hand, fear is a result of an unknown in the moment or future. It is also related to trauma which is a much larger topic than I can delve into here. Resistance is the sister of fear. It is that part of us that wants to stay in our comfort zone and not see the truth. The truth that will crumble all that we think we know to be true like a house of cards. The fear that we will loose something, everything. It is often an unconscious experience unless we cultivate awareness of its role in change and growth.

So, my invitation to you is to smile when you feel the defenses of resistance and fear. Knowing that it is the initiation of that crack in the cosmic egg. That you will go past it. You will be more without it and it is part of the process of transformation. Let resistance teach you about what you are harboring that is now old. It is complete. It is a part of the self that is ready and ripe for change, for transmutation. It is a part of the self that was no longer in resonance with who you are becoming. It is a part of the self that is to be released so that you continue to grow into the magnificence of who you are. You don’t need to do it all at once. If you practice doing this in bits and pieces as they come to consciousness it support a larger change over a time.

Surrender is a part of letting go of the resistance. Surrendering to the new and leaning into the new without running away, without pushing it away or doing anything. Just being with it so that you are dipping your toe in so to speak. Allowing yourself to slowly lean into resistance goes hand in hand with letting go. Letting go is a part of seeing parts of the self, people, places, behaviors, patterns and beliefs leaving while making space for deeper connections and understanding that were held from you. Be courageous in your quest for self growth. Let the egg crack and let the light in.

Resistance is your teacher.