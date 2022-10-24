The Mind as Our Life Creator

HigherMind Creator Activedia

Our minds are more powerful than we can imagine. The mind is the part of ourselves that we use to create our lives through our imaginations. As humans we have the ability to form mental images. It is part of being conscious. Often the brain and the mind are used interchangeably but this I believe is a mistake. The brain is related to a physical organ that is housed in our skulls. The brain is tangible and we can use mechanical instruments to measure the different parts that light up when we use our mind. Therefore, in my humble view, the mind is the confluence between the physical parts of who we are and our consciousness. Therefore the brain is the physical embodiment that consciousness uses to interpret information around us and for us to express ourselves. It is more complex than this of course and there is much controversy about what consciousness is but that is a philosophical discussion that is more than can be covered in this short time we have together.

For simplicity, our experience is that we have a mind. We have the ability to interpret what we receive as feelings from external reality that is translated by our brains and becomes our experience. So there is an ebb and flow between our consciousness and the brain — the confluence being what we call the mind. However, how we interpret what we experience is based on many factors:

Internal factors — Our knowns — these refer to what we have already experienced and know. This involves the emotions that go along with this. These emotions when associated with a memory become feelings. Our brains look for patterns and will latch on to those that we already have formed at the expense of learning something new because it follows the path of least resistance. This is why it takes effort and mental gymnastics to learn something new or to become aware of our pattern and not ride that already created wave so to speak. It takes effort to let go of our habits. Whether they are thoughts, feelings or actions. These are all interrelated because what we think we become. Our thoughts become our automatic actions and build our realities. Our microbiome — I bet you didn’t expect me to bring this one into the equation. But our ecosystem — our bodies, our state of health and our bacterial/viral and fungal colonies all play a part in how we view the world. External factors — these refer to resources, toxins (by this I mean the people we surround ourselves with and what we ingest and the environment we are in, including the internet, TV and social media at this point in our technological lives). Inevitably each day we ingest not just food and drink for sustenance but we ingest — social media, news, TV, internet and a myriad of other experiences and people we expose ourselves to. All of these have an influence on who we become. What we allow into our sphere and digest emotionally, mentally, physically and spiritually shape our experiences. More on this below. Our Intentions — this phrase has been overused in so many circles that I hesitate to even place it here, however, the reason why I have is because for every action there is an underlying intention and for each intention there is an underlying desire or need to be fed. It is a craving — a craving to fed and fill a void. The question is whether we are truly aware of it. If we are aware of it we give ourselves the freedom to choose what we interact with and who we become. That’s powerful in and of itself! I want to elaborate on this because I think it is important. Let’s go back to the start, a desire is an emotion that wells up inside of us and reminds us (feeling associated with a memory) of an experience we have had in the past (note the word past here) that fills a void or craving. This conjures up the fabricated feeling-memory associated with something we experienced in the past. It has fed us. It has fed us temporarily. I use the words feed and temporarily on purpose. There is a difference between feeding and nourishing. Feeding comes from an instinctual desire that is not rooted in awareness whereas nourishing comes from the heart with it comes a loving frequency that elevates. Nourishing provides wholeness and is not temporary. It gives in and of itself. Let’s use an example, if we watch sharks feeding on a whale carcass we can see the frenzied need to devour. That is feeding. Nourishing, on the other hand, is the grateful ingestion of food, thoughts, images, water and other resources around us that are uplifting. This is why they feel wholesome and fulfilling in and of themselves. There is much more substance to them. This is why I have included intention as a factor here. In fact it is very important, for if we look at something long enough and follow it, it becomes a part of who we are. If we seek and follow something it becomes a part of who we are. We are leaving a space open for these desires to be fed, temporarily. Indeed, that which we chose to feed will grow, but growth based on temporary feeding becomes stunted. Like a plant if we nourish it rather than feed it or over water it it will flourish. But if we feed it with resources that do not nourish or over water it, it begins to wilt and dies eventually.

In summary, we are blessed with the ability to mentally create images that can either intoxicate us or nourish us. It is our choice to surround ourselves with that which intoxicates us or that which nourishes us. Eventually, that which intoxicates us will create disharmony and usually what happens is the body tries to expel this through its excretory system but if the toxins still remain it creates havoc in the system and we begin to get sick. This can be physically, mentally or spiritually — or all three of these.

So the mind is our creator. It is our means to create. It is our means to shape by understanding our automatic (unconscious) patterns of behavior, our habits and our desires based on the past and whether that is how we want to live our lives. What we know scientifically is that the brain is not a recorder. It will fill in the blanks, so often what we think we feel associated to a memory is subjective. It is up to us to see it for what it is and put it into place. The past is often glorified in the present but inherently it is a fragment of what happened. As a result the nuances, the detail, the qualities of what happened may not be fully present. We see this a great deal in our memory of past experiences (relationships, friendships, for example) being romanticized, when they may not have been that way at all. For us to elevate and to become more than our instincts means we are to break free of these patterns of behavior. They follow us around like our shadows and it is up to us to choose to turn around and befriend these shadows (the darkness) and shine the light to it.

As Krishnamurti explored Freedom from the Known is truly an act of LIBERATION. Our minds are FREE to create only when we let go of the perceived past.