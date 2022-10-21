The Link Between Integrity and Connection

I See You Daniel Hanna - Pixabay

We all desire to be connected. Connection is the state we are wired for. Our nervous systems have been designed to seek resonance with those around us. Have you noticed when you meet someone you are drawn to them deeply when you feel they are authentic, they are truthful and they do not hide themselves from you? Rather their internal center is deeply rooted in their understanding of self and their hearts. This is what many are seeking and often we find our purpose in this space. The meaning of life so to speak. Connection is poetic, it can be likened to a dance of the soul.

To break things down so we can understand this better, let’s define connection. It can be many things to many people and is contextual. For me connection is a feeling deeply rooted in an invisible link — mind, heart and body - with another living being. It is the ability to see another for who they are without projecting our desires, needs and idealized thoughts upon them. This allows for each individual in the exchange to feel safe, accepted and understood on their own terms. It is the heart centered thread that links one conscious being to another. It is cradled in the selfless, heart space without deception, without underlying motives and pushes each to realize their potential surrounded in the sacred.

This definition may seem daunting and yet we are created with a nervous system that knows and is primed to connect with everything around it. If the feelings of safety are missing connection cannot cultivate. Indeed, it is a cultivation because we are taught in society to be driven by our instincts without awareness. We are driven by the concepts of pleasure and to run from pain. Pain of the body, mind and Soul. By focusing on receiving the pleasure of the mind and body we forget our true calling is to connect, to link, to be in our hearts. For all the material pleasures we pursue they are but fleeting experiential metaphors that leave us unfulfilled. Many who pursue the superficial pleasures based on chemical reactions of the brain (dopamine hits from likes on social media and other technology and the instant gratification sold to us over and over again) are short lived and often leave us seeking for more. The problem is that we forget that what we create are patterns. Patterns of behavior that feed needs. But needs that are fed in this way lack the depth that comes with being vulnerable and intimate through honesty and integrity.

Connection is what gives us that feeling. The feeling of being in resonance with another being. A resonance that is deep within all of us. A resonance we all subconsciously yearn for and yet we are shrouded with distraction and illusion that keeps us away from what we want most. This is where integrity comes in. Integrity is closely linked to truth. Without truth integrity is lost, it is diluted and becomes another superficial concept that remains uncultivated and keeps us from ourselves. Indeed, it keeps us from our purpose and authentic selves.

Let’s look at integrity and truth a little closer. At the surface level integrity can be described as your words matching your actions. But if we go deeper integrity is much more than that. It requires an awareness not only of the self but also of others. It requires that we understand our own moral compass and our values deeply and we align with these. It is is about being truthful with ourselves about the stories (lies) we tell ourselves to justify our actions, behaviors and keep our beliefs steadfast. This takes courage, it takes discipline, persistence and effort. It calls us to be vulnerable and intimate with ourselves first and those around us. It calls us to review our belief system. It calls us to review what we are allowing ourselves to be dragged into. It calls us for the awareness to understand what we want to let into our lives. What we will accept and what healthy boundaries to adopt to adjust what we allow into our lives, our relationships and our sphere. It calls us to revise behaviors that leak energy — be it from ourselves or in the cocoon of the relationships we create. Leakage of energy through connecting with that which is not in alignment with us weakens bonds and does not allow for full heartfelt connection to be experienced and cultivated. It erodes the very essence of what connection is. Integrity in truth on the other hand supports our understanding of who and what we identify with and why. Which would you rather?

So you see connection and integrity are inextricably linked. One cannot be without the other. Otherwise we run the risk of delving into one thing after another without fulfillment or we run the risk of losing deep connections we have cultivated for actions and behavior born out of unawareness and quick gratification. We divorce ourselves from the heart. The heart is everything.

What are you connecting to? Is it in truth and integrity? Can you sit in front of yourself and say with honesty that it is?