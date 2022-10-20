Navigating Change in a Modern World

Change is inevitable. It is a part of the journey we call life. It is a constant and not a what if. So why is change such a fearful and difficult experience? Why do we shun away from it and why does it seem to bring a sense of crisis when it touches our doorstep?

When it comes to change the very thought of it can produce a flight or fright cascade of biological and psychological experiences that hold us steadfast in what we think we know. That feeling of falling off the precipice. The one we had been avoiding for so long. But when it does arrive there is also a sense of relief — although we don’t acknowledge it or sense it deep it inside of us. For often we intuitively know it was inevitable but our minds hold us in denial. We do not want to see it, accept it or experience it, yet our heart-gut complex knows before our mind and before events unfold in the tangible/physical world.

When we are not connected to our heart-mind-gut complex and the myriad of of information shared without minds we experience change like a shocking event. An unforeseen event. An event that hit us in the proverbial ‘gut’ without our knowing. However, if we are attuned to our heart-mind-gut complex and we have developed discernment often we will have signs that change is imminent. It is because we have not been attuned or we are not in awareness beyond our thinking mind that we are ‘surprised’ by these changes. We are not aware of our gut reactions, we are not aware of the bottom up approach the nervous system uses. We are taught that the brain is everything. Facts and doing is what is important at the expense of our nervous system which was created differently. Essentially we are shrouded by the overlay of the development of the intellect and a culture based on fear. The development of the intellect that keeps us ‘safe’ or so we ‘think’. For knowledge is said to be the welder of power — or so we have been ‘led’ to believe.

Let’s back track a little bit here. Let’s go back to our nervous systems and how we are born into the world. As infants we are learning through experience. Experience via our senses, our nervous systems. Via the emotional states of our caregivers and the ability for them to understand our state and for us to understand theirs. This is a conundrum all by itself and the infant needs to perform definitive feats in this new adult world. These feats are simple to the adult mind but for the infant mind that is still in development much is expected of them at a very young age. Our ability to be resilient rests on the social engagement system based on these initial nervous system to nervous system™ (N2N™) relationships. Generally speaking, these first impressions of the world are our bodies ‘go-to’ when it comes to experiencing the world and our place in it. It calls to light our feelings of whether we are good enough, supported and whether we have the capacity for adaptation to circumstances and our environment. Our approach to life and the changes/transitions that accompany it depend on what our caregivers and culture has shown us. This example and the experiences we have had as we go through our rites of passage and our milestones dictate our ability to create lemonade from lemons and navigate the world in the safety and security that we are supported and are good enough to work through these changes. If this is lacking or we have unresolved trauma it keeps us stuck in incomplete loops that are triggered and tend to play out in our lives as patterns (trauma is complex and I am not denying this, it is not possible in the short time we have together to deep dive into this subject in it’s fullness).

The Call

When change and transition does beckon at our doors it is a call to action. If we are not equipped to discern and understand the subtle calling life will begin the change for us and often it appears to us as a shock. We missed the subtle signs of change and our rigidity and illusion of security and safety in what we know blind us to this invitation. I call this our blindspot. A blind spot to the calling for our evolution because we are ‘secure’ (or so we think) in our created bubble and any change would be an ask to move into unknown territory that we have not mapped already. It is a fearful idea when we are shrouded in our illusory security blanket.

The Alchemical Call to Action

Essentially, when change arrives we are being called to out grow that which we have already mastered. It is a celebration. It is a request by our deep soul essence to go beyond that which we have already developed and there is only one barrier to this call to action…The Mind. We are endowed as humans with the ability to think. Not just to think, if it is developed and used well to mentally time travel between what we consider the past and to imagine the future. Our imaginations are part of our creative process. When used in the right way it allows us to master our lives in a grounded and intuitive (heart centered) way. It is then that we are able to expand our horizons and dream big. It is how individuals have envisioned beyond societal and cultural norms of their time. Think of Galileo and Tesla, for example. They were all vilified as imposters or on the wrong path with their ‘radical’ ideas. But they were using their resources differently and had the courage to step outside of the norms of their day. These visionaries are the ones that pull human consciousness out of the rut created by the thinking mind. The norms that keeps us small and in illusory safety.

The Mind

The thinking mind can grasp simple ideas and quickly come to conclusions that seem plausible, however, I am always mindful of these quick foregone conclusions that simply give a quick answer to a complex question. If we really look at things carefully and understand concepts and ideas from a global perspective it is not as simple as it might seem. As humans we are encouraged to gather factual knowledge (epistemology) above all and those who are able to show their prowess, being showered with accolades. However, factual knowledge is incomplete without understanding why we are doing something, how to use it and how to understand the art of knowing through feeling (ontology). A global perspective invites us to understand concepts and ideas from a more holistic view. A view that understands we are part of an ecosystem that is deeply embedded within us — Earthly and Cosmic. That consciousness is a shared experience and cannot be broken down into minute pieces and compartmentalized. Hence the science on consciousness is still in it’s infancy and much is left undiscovered or unexplained. It cannot be easily measured with mechanistic means. It cannot be easily measured by the thinking mind.

The Mind as Creator

If you read a previous article I wrote ( The Mind as Creator ) this paragraph will be more deeply integrated. When we think about our minds we often equate it to a computer, but this is reductionist at best. We are only scratching the surface (if that) about the brain as a physical organ and of course the mind that is linked to what can be termed as consciousness. With this in mind we will touch upon the mind and our thoughts. Thoughts can be simple or complex or both. Thoughts can come and go. They can linger. They can build upon each other. It is all about how you use the mind and the grooves created. What I mean by grooves is the more we think about something the quicker it becomes an automatic pattern. We all follow the path of least resistance because it is easier. Let’s look at this a little more closely. Thoughts and feelings create memories. For every thought and action there is an intention behind it, it then becomes behavior/action and over time becomes a habit and a web of patterned behavior that keeps our vision and our experiences spherical. It is an automatic pattern. We are seduced by what we know and the security and soothing we receive from it. Intentions based on thoughts and feelings are often related to unmet needs that we experienced before we were verbal (pre-verbal) and were unable to put into place at that very young age. This is the result of the lack of intuitive development in humans to understand each other from an N2N™ perspective, beyond the thinking mind.

Here is a short flow of this process:

Thoughts + Feelings (based on experiences/trauma/unmet needs) — Intention— behavior /action— habit — pattern — knowns (the path of least resistance)

Barriers to Expansion = Barriers to Change

Change is the way to expansion. If we are in our comfort zones we follow the least path of resistance and do not grow. We remain steadfast in our known worlds. Often these are based on repeating patterns and following what we have ‘always’ done. Our worlds become small and we become rigid in our bodies and minds as a result.

The Art of Separation

As humans we are adept at separation. We separate that which we do not feel is in congruence (alignment) with us or if something is difficult to perceive and our beliefs are such that we do not have control over our circumstances we see it as happening to us from an external source. In Psychology this is called having an external locus of control. Where we attribute what happens to us from “fate” perspective over which we have little influence; essentially, we have created what I call a victimhood reality. This is different to the separation or dissociation that comes from trauma that is unbearable by the body-mind. Dissociation is a form of protection from this pain. On the other hand, having an external locus of control suggests that we are at the mercy of what happens to us based on our beliefs and the idea that forces outside our control are acting upon us. I am not making a judgement that this is altogether a negative thing. There is purpose to being connected to the dynamic of the Universe and allowing it to unfold in your life through faith and surrender. It is entirely a co-creation in this respect. What I am speaking to is the act of thinking and believing that we have no other option, we have no self agency and we do not have the ability to support ourselves mentally and emotionally because societal norms and beliefs of our time shroud our ability to reunite with our heart’s essence and the flow of life with it’s cycles and rhythms. Having an external locus of control renders us disempowered in our actions and held hostage to our beliefs, thoughts and cultural messages. It is born out of the need to feel safe and secure and often is a denial of the Masters we can cultivate in our own right. If we did cultivate mastery it would mean we are to be accountable for our intentions, words and actions. It would mean our integrity would be tested.

Alternatively, an internal locus of control is the experience of understanding that we are in play with the cosmos, earth, other beings, cycles, rhythms and are not at the mercy of what happens to us because we have the ability to transmute and transcend our experiences to support ourselves and others. This requires courage, strength and faith in our own ability to embrace change. It also means surrendering to the unknown.

Finding Meaning

What we have thus far described in the act of separation is the process of finding meaning. This of course is a personal journey and no one individual’s experience can be translated for another’s. There maybe some similarities and yet perspectives and outcomes differ. This is what makes the alchemical process in the call to action so amazing. As we evolve in our quest to find who we are in life our meanings may change. The attributes of our experiences and what they meant to us as children are not shared as deeply when we are in adulthood, unless there is a stuck loop that revolves and we self-soothe to fill unmet needs. So finding meaning has great purpose when we are putting change into place. Attributing it to something totally outside our control means we are projecting our insecurities, ideas, beliefs upon others and upon life itself.

Projecting

This brings us squarely to the effects of projection and our ability to change. Projecting our ideas, beliefs and the like onto others limits not only our ability to understand, connect and grow but it places another being in the spotlight as the perpetrator or problem. It also places them in a box. It chains them down to how you view them and there is little ability to see who they really are. How can they be seen? They have the blanket of all that is you upon them. No matter what they say or do, so long as the projection placed upon them is intact they cannot be seen at all. In this way they are offering a gift. The gift of reflection. For once we see it for what it is we can begin to eat humble pie and understand what is mine is mine and I am responsible for it. This brings us closer to understanding and finding meaning that is based on truth and not false ideas of the self. It is the alchemical change from victimhood reality to accountability. With this rite of passage we are beginning to ground in reality and not remain stuck in our own heads. It is the process of awareness. Leaning into this new awareness with grace, in the knowing that the new can become a part of us with gentleness and in safety.

Readiness and Safety

For this to become a natural unfoldment requires grit, courage and strength because it is not a pattern we have adopted before. It requires for us to be ready to do so. It also requires us to create a safety container so we can lean into the change as I mentioned before. How you might ask? This is where a professional or peer who has experienced this before and understands the process of change. Someone that will walk beside you as you move from one state to a new one.

Congruence and Consistency

For change to stick congruence and consistency are key. A pattern is created because we are in congruence with it (in alignment). It resonates. When change occurs usually it gives us a sense of foreboding because we don’t know what the outcome is. This is often interpreted as ‘it must be wrong’. But there is a difference. This feeling of ‘it must be wrong, so I will dismiss it’ is really the body-mind’s way of showing there is a difference. It is called resistance. This is healthy. It means that the body-mind has recognized that the pattern is changing and we are finding an inconsistency in it. The resistance is teaching us what is ripe to change. If we continue with our process of awareness through reflection (and not projection) we get closer to understanding the false self and begin to see the alchemy in the process of change. We can ready ourselves for it instead of being stuck in resistance.

The Fear of Letting Go

A discussion about leaning into change would be incomplete without exploring our innate fear of letting go. This is seen in so many ways in our society. Predominantly in social media — the filters we use and the manipulation of our ‘online’ lives and digitally enhanced photography shows us in our ‘best’ light. In fact it often is so far away from our true selves we lose sight of what is real and what is fantasy. We lose our connection to our hearts. When we embrace change we may vacillate between resistance and fear. This dance can quickly keep us stuck in this loop and we feel we cannot move forward. It does not need to be this way. With a well developed safety container and the right support we can ease into the fear of letting go and take that first step. The first step is always the hardest and yet once we have taken it there is a sense of relief.

Doing vs. Being

I discussed at the beginning of this article the difference between accumulating facts and knowledge (epistemology) and beingness that leads to a heart centered knowing (ontology). Doing and being cannot be separated, for in the being we are doing something and in the doing there is a sense of being (it is our experience). However, focusing only on doing at the expense of being places us in a different space altogether. It negates our internal embodied experience. It denies our felt state as part of reality. It is indeed a way to keep us from feeling and sensing. Often allowing us to be numb to our experiences as we use our thinking mind alone to understand situations that are multifactorial requiring a deeper than surface experience.

Embodiment

This brings us to the state of our cultural experience that are embedded with the idea of fear. Embodiment means taking steps to understand the self without gaslighting ourselves and others. It means allowing us to feel the discomfort of incongruencies and exploring and reflecting why this is. It means not being driven by our impulses alone (emotional intelligence). It means understanding the great picture around us and our role in our own lives and the projections placed upon us and those we place upon others. It is knowing where we begin and where we end. It is the embodiment of acceptance that change is inevitable. Parts of us will ebb and flow and for the alchemical change we are so desiring at a deep level can only be if we have the courage to let go of the perceived past and face our fears, traumas with courage, tenacity, discipline and gentleness. It is understanding we are not separate and that our body-mind is a confluence of the heart-mind and gut (with cosmic and earthly influences). And only through an ecosystemic view of self and other and our place in physical reality can we begin to transcend the old and lay the heavy baggage down. It is this that will support us in our quest to live an alive life.

Creativity and Play

Our culture often makes us feel that connecting to the divinity of our inner child is only for children. But this is the spring from which wells the creative force. Creativity is not the old trodden path, it the curiosity to find the new in the old. The path we are creating can become a magic all unto itself if only we let go of the inculturation of the our society and it’s fear driven way of being. It means becoming aware of our inner child and healing this part of ourselves that was mostly misunderstood in a society that overlays norms and encourages us to discard this part of ourselves as useless. This is not so.

True Connection

It is in re-connecting with our inner child and looking at our wounding that we are able to find safety in change. To come to it from an alive, curious and playful way. A way that sees the beauty in change. It allows us to re-connect with our hearts and create what we are all wired on this planet to do — build connections. It gives us the ability to see another for who they are as we see ourselves as we are.

The Hero/Heroine’s Journey

After all is said and done, it’s our life journey that counts. We take with us what we cultivate nothing more. We take with us the unresolved wounding. Nothing material goes with us. It dissolves into dust. Our hearts are what those left behind will remember — it is how others feel in our presence. Because we remember how we feel and not the factual knowledge we accumulate. We are feeling beings.

The Hero/Heroine’s journey takes many twists and turns and there are many occasions where we are called to elevate and transform. Thus alchemizing what came before by embracing change. Mastery takes courage, discipline, effort, tenacity and consistency. Without this we remain rigid.

What do you do when change knocks on your door?