Dillard's in the McArthur Center in Norfolk abruptly changes plans and closes

McArthur Center Dillard's changes plans

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) has a "Warn Notice" website where they list the dates that businesses in the Commonwealth will be laying off employees or closing their doors. Not every employer uses this system as is the case with Dillards in Norfolk which recently did a about-face regarding what they had stated about their next phase.

Dillard's is an upscale American department store chain with headquarters in Little Rock Arkansas and 282 stores in 29 states. It had been announced in late June that the McArthur Center location in Norfolk was going to transition into a clearance center and a representative for the company stated that “once the existing merchandise at MacArthur location is liquidated,” the store would become Virginia’s sole clearance center". WAVY News reported the following"

“Under this format, the store will receive clearance merchandise from full-line Dillard’s locations in the region and offer it to our customers at deeply discounted prices,” Julie Guymon, corporate spokesperson for Dillard’s, said.

Dillards appears to be closed

There has now been an abrupt change of direction as 10 on Your Side News says multiple employees of the three-story Dillards who were expecting the store to convert to the clearance model found out something different. The workers have now been told the McArthur Center location is closing and were not given a reason why. No final date of operation was given but 10 News reports that as of this past Thursday, no one was at the MacArthur Center location.

The sign outside the store says, “STORE CLOSING: Thanks for the Memories,” and then points people to other area stores at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach and Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News, as well as to its website.