Fox reveals whether the The Simpsons will return for a 35th season

Cheryl E Preston

Photo bywiki media

Do the Simpsons have staying power?

The Simpsons is pretty popular in the Commonwealth and is currently the longest-running animated series in American television history with 34 seasons. The popular cartoon debuted in 1989 on the Tracy Ulman Show as a series of animated shorts. The segments became so popular Fox decided to expand Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie and give them their own series.

This cartoon powerhouse was the first animated series to be primetime television that raked in millions of viewers every week. The show reached its peak of 33.6 million people tuning into watch the misadventures of the irreverent family and the other wacky Springfield citizens.

The SimpsonsPhoto bywiki media

Fox reveals the fate of The Simpsons

The Simpsons became "a cultural institution in entertainment" and inspired popular merchandise like video games, board games, memes and even a theme park attraction. There was also a successful Simpsons movie released in theaters in 2007. Fans of the show including those in Virginia have been concerned about whether or not the Fox animated series would continue for a 35th season and now there is news about the fate of Homer and his crew.

The only certainties in life are — death, taxes, and The Simpsons still running on TV. The animated mainstay has been renewed for its 35th and 36th season. The season premiere of Season 35 will debut this Fall. It will be accompanied by the other animated centerpieces of Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers. The three shows are part of Fox’s “Animation Domination” lineup of programming.

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

