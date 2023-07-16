Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Dairy Queen is considered the best in the world

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCMpp_0nSIvyIR00
Virginia Beach Dairy Queen is the largest in the worldPhoto byYoutube screenshot

Dairy Queen reigns supreme in America

Axios did a national survey for Ice Cream Day which is today Sunday, July 16. If you did not get to enjoy your favorite flavor remember that July is also National Ice Cream Month so you have the rest of today and 15 more days in the month to celebrate. Axios determined that the most popular Ice cream chain In the nation is Dairy Queen. Baskin Robins, Culver, Braums, sweet Frog, and Rita's were at the top of specific US locations but DQ won hands down overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lySOO_0nSIvyIR00
July is National Ice Cream MonthPhoto byCourtney CookonUnsplash

Virginias Beach Dairy Queen is the largest in the world

In addition, the Dairy Queen located at 17th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach has 10 windows and is considered the best in the nation. Walk-ups are not usually very popular but Richard Maddox and his family now own the largest DQ in the world.

``I don't have to tell you that the city of Virginia Beach is very reluctant when it comes time to try something new and different,'' Maddox said. ``But I can't say enough about what the city did to help pull this off.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBgDG_0nSIvyIR00
July 16 is national ICe Cream DayPhoto byAnna BratiychukonUnsplash

How the Virginia Beach dairy Queen became number one

Richard's parents John and Gladys Maddox, ran the Prince Charles Motel at the location beginning in 1964. It was later renamed the Sea Escape Motel but Maddox didn't have the desire to refurbish the business. "I don't think anybody thought that we needed another hotel down there,'' he said.

The hotel, the parking lot, and the outdoor portable toilets were razed, and replaced by the Dairy Queen and the 17th Street Park. The public restrooms are now inside the walk-up Dairy Queen and Maddox said he never set out to own the largest one in the world. In 2022 the city of Virginia Beach purchased the DQ from Maddox but he will continue to run it.

# Dairy Queen# Virginia Beach# National Ice Cream Month# National Ice Cream Day

