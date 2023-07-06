The Spirit of 76 continues in Virginia and brings back fond memories

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLq4g_0nIKNGB700
76 gas stationPhoto byWikipedia

76 gas rings nostalgic

In Amherst County on Thursday, the 76 gas station dropped the price of their gas to 76 cents between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM. This may have been inspired by Sheetz selling gas at all of their locations on July 4 for $177.6 which celebrated the freedom of America in 1776. In 1978 there was a television commercial promoting buying American fashions and the theme song was Look for the Union label' There was a time in this nation when many were looking for the orange Union 76 vehicle topper.

Some of you reading may recall the Spirit of 76 orange antenna toppers that looked like balls with a 76 on them. You could purchase them wherever 76 Gas was sold. My mother had several and them on the antenna of her Ford Montego antenna during the 1970s which is around the time gas price were around 76 cents. My brothers and I would play ball with the ones she discarded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVmLE_0nIKNGB700
Union 76 Gas Station in LAPhoto byTwitter screenshot

Looking for the Spirit of 76

There were local high schools that capitalized on the Spirit of 76 for pep rallies in 1976 to encourage students to cheer for their teams. Union Oil began celebrating the Spirit of 76 in 1932 and at this time there are 1956 gas stations in 26 states and 906 US cities. Union 76 gas stations are mostly on the West Coast but In Virginia, in addition to Altavista, there are 76 gas stations in Forrest and Lynchburg. Union 76 redesigned the log in 1962 which is when the car toppers began picking up steam. If you have an old-fashioned car antenna you can still purchase the 76 topper on Amazon.

# Union 76# Spirit of 76# Spirit of 76 vehicle antenna t

