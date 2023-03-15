Ridge and Bill teaming up stuns The Bold and the Beautiful viewers

Taylor and Brooke are not the only odd couple on B&B

Ridge and Bill are partners Photo by Twitter B&B screenshot

B&B fans stunned by Bill and Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful fans were shocked when Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) became BFFs after decades of fighting over Ridge Forrester ( Thorsten Kaye). On Wednesday B&B viewers were stunned again by a plot twist no one saw coming. Fans were suspicious of Dollar Bill Spencer ( Don Diamont) seeming to fall for Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and were waiting for a viable explanation. Those who watch the ABC soap were also expecting Ridge to return to LA sad and dejected because he was kicked to the curb by Brooke and Taylor.

At the end of Wednesday's episode Bill and Ridge who have been sworn enemies for decades were revealed to be working together to take down Sheila once and for all. B&B viewers will be waiting for answers on how the duo got together and why Ridge was wearing a jacket with FBI on the front. For months no one knew Sheila was alive except Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and then suddenly out of nowhere, she was revealed to be staying with Dollar Bill. Now Ridge and Bill are partners and The Bold and the Beautiful watchers want to know why.

Spoilers on March 3 from Soap Opera Spy said that the rivalry between Bill and Ridge would soon heat up again but this is obviously not the case. There is nothing online as of this writing about this odd pairing so this was a closely guarded secret. The Bold and the Beautiful will not air on Thursday and Friday due the annual NCAA March Madness event. Hopefully, by the time Monday'sepsiode appears there will have been some accurate information that explains this turn-in events.